The Forgotten Ohio Fast Food Chain That Only Your Grandparents Remember

If you grew up in the 1960s, 1970s, and into the 1980s, you might remember many iconic fast-food restaurants that have since closed their doors or fallen enough in number to be almost nonexistent. Some of these restaurants were actually innovators in one way or another, having unique marketing or culinary attributes that spurred the conditions for the next wave of eateries to replace them.

Red Barn was one such restaurant. Founded in Ohio in 1961 and open through the 1980s, most people of the time recognized the country-style eatery housed in a big red barn-style building with large windows. Many people still have fond memories of the Red Barn, evidenced by a Facebook group called "I Remember The Red Barn Restaurants," which has about 9,400 members.

At its zenith, Red Barn had about 400 restaurants spanning across 22 states, Canada, and Australia. It began to experience competition with the new selection of upcoming fast food giants, such as McDonald's, which ironically began as a barbecue joint before transitioning to a seller of fast-food burgers in 1948.