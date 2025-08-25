Whatever Happened To Sizzler Buffet Chains?

How many places, once institutions of American culture, have become merely objects of nostalgia? Or, worse, how many have been forgotten entirely, left to the detritus heap of trivia? The wheel of time doesn't stop, and it will mash even the most beloved, seemingly immovable institution into nothing. Take, for example, Sizzler. The very name of the famous buffet style restaurant evokes memories both fond and peculiar.

To the contemporary diner, the concept of a Sizzler might seem like a fever dream. The restaurant was both a sit down joint and a buffet, offering a smorgasbord of various genres of dining to budget-conscious customers. Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Sizzler was one of America's most iconic dining chains, offering steak and seafood dinners (along with an ample salad bar and buffet) to diners. It was a staple for many families looking for a nice dinner at a low price. And, for what it's worth, Anthony Bourdain himself had a soft spot for the buffet chain.

What is not so clear is what happened to Sizzler in the last few decades. Since the 1990s, it seems Sizzler has fizzled out. So what happened? In short, Sizzler was squeezed out of the market by burgeoning fast food chains, which could offer meals at a lower price point, and by the emergence of other mid-level restaurants which offered better quality food for a small increase in price. This, along with the decline in buffet-style restaurants during the 1990s, led to a series of bankruptcy filings and location closings that have reduced Sizzler to a shadow of its former self.