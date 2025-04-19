Alton Brown Really Wants You To Put Bourbon In Your Bread Pudding

It seems like bread pudding, that beloved dessert made with bread and sweet custard, has been around forever — or at least since the Middle Ages anyway. Meanwhile, bourbon is pretty new by comparison. The corn-based spirit has been distilled in the United States since the late 18th century. What do they have in common? If you were to ask longtime Food Network personality Alton Brown, he might tell you that these two are meant to be together.

It seems that Brown is pretty intent on marrying bourbon and bread pudding. In two separate recipes, he gives you guidelines on how to not only make a bourbon bread pudding but also on how to whip up a bourbon-infused whiskey sauce that he recommends pouring over the dessert. Since both bourbon and bread pudding are hearty and warming, it maybe shouldn't surprise anyone that he would combine these two, but since he's so adamant about the boozy ingredient, it sure seems worth trying yourself to see how these comforting recipes turn out.