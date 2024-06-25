The Right Way To Freeze And Thaw Leftover Hot Dog Buns
Cookout season is among us, which means it's time to pick up hamburgers and hot dogs at the grocery store, fire up the grill, and get cooking. This also means it's time to stock up on buns, and that's where you might run into a little snag: It's way too easy to end up with a lot of extra hot dog buns, especially if you bought them in bulk for a large group. You don't want to toss them all out, but maybe you tried to freeze and defrost leftovers before and found the results to be less than palatable. Is there any way to save these buns, or are they a lost cause?
Luckily, there is a correct and incorrect way to both freeze and thaw hot dog buns, ensuring you reduce food waste and have a good supply of buns on hand the next time you cook from franks. The ticket to keeping the buns soft but not soggy while thawing is to make sure they retain as much as moisture as possible while defrosting. There are a few ways to do that. The right method depends on how soon you need the buns ready.
How to freeze and thaw hot dog buns
To freeze hot dog buns for the short term — about a week or so — the original packaging works fine. Any longer than that, and you'll need to remove them, wrap them in foil or plastic wrap (or a layer of both), and pop them into a freezer bag or airtight container. Properly insulated like this, they should last up to six months.
Thawing the buns is where people run into trouble. Bread gets stale due to moisture loss, so we don't want the buns to lose water while their temperature rises. Thus, if you've frozen them in their packaging, leave them in it while they thaw, and wrap the whole thing in another towel. Likewise, if you've bundled them up for longer-term storage, leave them in the wrapping. Make sure there isn't a lot of frost in the bag. If there is, remove the buns and wrap them up or they'll get soggy.
There are three main places where hot dog buns can thaw. On the countertop at room temp works well and will take a few hours. The fridge is another good choice but can take overnight. If you need the buns right away, the microwave is your only choice, but be careful — they can get rubbery if you overdo it. Wrap them in a damp paper towel and place them in for 10-second intervals until they're the desired consistency.