The Right Way To Freeze And Thaw Leftover Hot Dog Buns

To freeze hot dog buns for the short term — about a week or so — the original packaging works fine. Any longer than that, and you'll need to remove them, wrap them in foil or plastic wrap (or a layer of both), and pop them into a freezer bag or airtight container. Properly insulated like this, they should last up to six months.

Thawing the buns is where people run into trouble. Bread gets stale due to moisture loss, so we don't want the buns to lose water while their temperature rises. Thus, if you've frozen them in their packaging, leave them in it while they thaw, and wrap the whole thing in another towel. Likewise, if you've bundled them up for longer-term storage, leave them in the wrapping. Make sure there isn't a lot of frost in the bag. If there is, remove the buns and wrap them up or they'll get soggy.

There are three main places where hot dog buns can thaw. On the countertop at room temp works well and will take a few hours. The fridge is another good choice but can take overnight. If you need the buns right away, the microwave is your only choice, but be careful — they can get rubbery if you overdo it. Wrap them in a damp paper towel and place them in for 10-second intervals until they're the desired consistency.

