Leftover Hot Dog Buns Are The Perfect Vessel For Easy Pizzas

Anyone who has ever hosted a barbecue has run into the no-more-meat-but-lots-of-buns dilemma. Maybe it's because we've got carb-fearing friends in the mix, or maybe it's the maddening mismatch between how many hot dogs and buns come in their respective packages. Either way, it's rare we want to cook hot dogs twice in a week, and it always feels super-wasteful to toss perfectly good bread.

You can use leftover hot dog buns for drip-free sloppy Joes or sandwiches, but we have another fun idea: pizza! Hot dog buns are surprisingly great as a base for mini pizzas. Just split them open, spread with marinara sauce (here's our favorite store-bought brand), sprinkle on some mozzarella, and bake until bubbly and golden. The shape is just right for handheld, open-faced pies, or fold them together like a New Yorker for a bun-bracketed pizza sandwich. These are quick enough for busy weeknights and fun enough to turn into a build-your-own dinner station for kids or guests.