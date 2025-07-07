Leftover Hot Dog Buns Are The Perfect Vessel For Easy Pizzas
Anyone who has ever hosted a barbecue has run into the no-more-meat-but-lots-of-buns dilemma. Maybe it's because we've got carb-fearing friends in the mix, or maybe it's the maddening mismatch between how many hot dogs and buns come in their respective packages. Either way, it's rare we want to cook hot dogs twice in a week, and it always feels super-wasteful to toss perfectly good bread.
You can use leftover hot dog buns for drip-free sloppy Joes or sandwiches, but we have another fun idea: pizza! Hot dog buns are surprisingly great as a base for mini pizzas. Just split them open, spread with marinara sauce (here's our favorite store-bought brand), sprinkle on some mozzarella, and bake until bubbly and golden. The shape is just right for handheld, open-faced pies, or fold them together like a New Yorker for a bun-bracketed pizza sandwich. These are quick enough for busy weeknights and fun enough to turn into a build-your-own dinner station for kids or guests.
Have fun with hot dog bun pizzas
Once you've got your basic sauce-and-cheese base down, you can riff endlessly. Take your favorite pizza toppings, such as pepperoni, Italian sausage, or even sliced up leftover hotdogs, and layer them on your makeshift pizza. Leftover grilled veggies, chopped olives, or a handful of arugula post-bake can elevate these handheld pizzas even more. If you're not a fan of the doughiness of a hot dug bun, you can always try scooping out a bit of the soft center to load up on fillings and maximize crisp edges. Or, gently press or roll the bun flat before topping for more crunch and less bulk. You could even brush them with butter and garlic first before adding your pizza sauce and cheese. It's essentially a mash-up of hot dog bun garlic bread and pizza, which is as delicious as it sounds.
Bake these up in the oven or air fryer for gooey cheese and toasted buns. If you're feeling uber-lazy, pop them in the microwave for a chewy, cheesy, saucy version of homemade pizza. You can really level these up by grilling them in a panini press for toasty meltiness. Equal parts fun and tasty, these hot dog bun pizzas are proof that with a little imagination, even the most humble leftovers can deliver a satisfying meal.