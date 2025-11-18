Review: Taco Bell's New California Crunchwrap Lacks The Golden Touch

California is the birthplace of some of the most iconic eats ever to grace the plate, from the ubiquitous cheeseburger and Brown Derby-born cobb salad to sweet treats like rocky road ice cream and the fortune cookie. Then there are the dishes that boast of their Golden State origin in name such as the California roll, the crab and avocado maki that is a staple in U.S. sushi bars. Less heralded, but equally craveable, is the California burrito. Created in San Diego (though its specific origins remain murky), the portable feast is packed with a laundry list of ingredients including carne asada, guacamole, and most notably, the genius addition of crispy fries.

While the burrito hasn't gotten much attention beyond SoCal, Taco Bell is hoping to change that ... with a slight tweak. Beginning November 20 as part of its Fan Style Menu, the Orange County-based chain will be bringing the California Crunchwrap to the masses to join the popular breakfast California Crunchwrap. But does this version best the burrito? I got a sneak taste at the Taco Bell Friendsgiving gathering at the company's headquarters in Irvine — here's what to expect.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.