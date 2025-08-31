Taco Bell's Best Breakfast Item Serves Up Layers Of Flavor

When fast food exploded in the 1950s, most menus were filled with variations of burgers and fries. But in 1962, Taco Bell came along, offering affordable, American-style taco options. In the decades since then, many fast food chains have started offering breakfast, too, and if you're stopping into Taco Bell for a quick morning bite, consider ordering our favorite item on the menu: the flavor-packed Breakfast California Crunchwrap.

This special Crunchwrap is packed to the brim with ingredients, all of which play a role in its texture and flavor. The base of the wrap is a tortilla, of course, and it's filled with bacon, eggs, and a hash brown (though it's worth noting that the hash brown is our least favorite Taco Bell breakfast item), then enhanced with cheese, guacamole, and tomatoes. There are plenty of add-ons available, such as steak or sausage crumbles, and you can choose from a number of dipping sauces, too, like nacho cheese or creamy jalapeño sauce. Ultimately, the inclusions and additions make this the best option of all the Taco Bell breakfast items we tried and ranked, and at $6.49, it's not a bad deal for how filling it is.