Taco Bell's Best Breakfast Item Serves Up Layers Of Flavor
When fast food exploded in the 1950s, most menus were filled with variations of burgers and fries. But in 1962, Taco Bell came along, offering affordable, American-style taco options. In the decades since then, many fast food chains have started offering breakfast, too, and if you're stopping into Taco Bell for a quick morning bite, consider ordering our favorite item on the menu: the flavor-packed Breakfast California Crunchwrap.
This special Crunchwrap is packed to the brim with ingredients, all of which play a role in its texture and flavor. The base of the wrap is a tortilla, of course, and it's filled with bacon, eggs, and a hash brown (though it's worth noting that the hash brown is our least favorite Taco Bell breakfast item), then enhanced with cheese, guacamole, and tomatoes. There are plenty of add-ons available, such as steak or sausage crumbles, and you can choose from a number of dipping sauces, too, like nacho cheese or creamy jalapeño sauce. Ultimately, the inclusions and additions make this the best option of all the Taco Bell breakfast items we tried and ranked, and at $6.49, it's not a bad deal for how filling it is.
Taco Bell fans love the California Crunchwrap
People don't always have high expectations when it comes to fast food breakfast. However, fans of the chain agree that the Breakfast California Crunchwrap sits above the rest, even when compared to breakfast options outside of just Taco Bell. "If you have not tried this masterpiece, you're missing out," one Reddit user said of the wrap, adding that it's their favorite among fast-food chains. Others on the thread generally agreed, though some people did claim that Taco Bell's image of the Crunchwrap doesn't match how it looks in real life.
However, one problem among consumers is that Taco Bell doesn't serve breakfast at all locations. It seems that a number of Taco Bell establishments do not offer breakfast, considering the chain's website has a breakfast finder that allows consumers to search for their nearest Taco Bell breakfast. In this case, it's worth calling or going online to ensure your local Taco Bell serves a breakfast menu before driving all the way over there. And to enjoy the chain's breakfast items, make sure you arrive before Taco Bell stops serving breakfast (11 a.m.) or you won't be able to order.