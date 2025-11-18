5 Hardee's Menu Items You Should Avoid Buying

Hardee's is a fast food restaurant that specializes in burgers, but it also has a wide variety of other items on its menu. Founded in North Carolina over six decades ago, Hardee's is owned by CKE restaurants, the company that also owns Carl's Jr. If you've never been to Hardee's or Carl's Jr., you can expect a large menu with everything from shakes to fish sandwiches. While some people love Hardee's food, it's often dependent on the location itself, and there are some menu items that are generally considered to be better than others.

However, there's also a pretty strong consensus around what the worst menu items are. We put together a list of the five food items from Hardee's that you should avoid buying, based on reviews from social media sites and review websites across the Internet. If you're keen on trying out Hardee's for your next fast food fix, this list will help you know what to steer clear of.