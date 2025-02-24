Which Fast Food Chains Use Real Eggs?

Most of us flock to fast food chains for a quick bite to eat when quality isn't necessarily a top priority. Still, we have standards, and restaurants using real ingredients like fresh eggs is important. Some fast food establishments rely on "fake" egg products for their menus, but not every brand has given in. McDonald's, for example, relies on real eggs for all of its meals. The chain cracks a fresh egg for every McMuffin and uses liquid eggs in its other offerings, like the scrambled eggs in its sausage burrito. Taco Bell committed to using 100% cage-free eggs at all U.S. restaurants back in 2016, though its cooked eggs do contain some ingredients you wouldn't expect (like the generic descriptor "flavors"). Still, from the Breakfast Crunchwrap down to the chain's creamy chipotle sauce, you're getting the real deal. Wendy's has used freshly cracked grade-A eggs since it launched its breakfast menu in 2020. Whataburger also claims to use farm-fresh eggs. Panera Bread uses real eggs in its breakfast sandwiches, too, and it even petitioned the government in 2018 to encourage other fast food establishments to be transparent about the eggs they use.

Still, some chains use "fake" eggs loaded with additives, including popular joints like Chick-fil-A. Although this chain hopes to serve all real eggs by 2026, it's not quite there yet. Burger King relies on an egg-based mixture made with xanthan gum and citric acid for its Croissan'wiches, too. Given their ingredient choices, these chains might not make your list of the best fast food breakfast sandwiches.