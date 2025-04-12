Does Hardee's Have Fish Sandwiches?

Hardee's, not to be confused with Carl's Jr., is primarily known for its charbroiled burgers. However, there's more to the chain than meets the eye. Many have only recently discovered that Hardee's has set breakfast hours, let alone any sandwiches on the menu that aren't strictly burgers.

It comes as a surprise to many, but Hardee's does actually carry fish sandwiches. Known as the Redhook Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich, this is a limited time menu item available during spring, specifically from March 5 to April 29. Hardee's is offering the fish sandwich as an option for those who participate in Lent, which is a religious season in which many opt out of eating meat and eat fish instead as an alternative.

This is actually a common practice for many major fast food chains. Some chains don't bring back seasonal fish sandwiches consistently every year, which can make it tricky for those participating in Lent. Fortunately, we can count Hardee's among the list of fast food restaurants offering a fish sandwich during Lent this year.