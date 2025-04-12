Does Hardee's Have Fish Sandwiches?
Hardee's, not to be confused with Carl's Jr., is primarily known for its charbroiled burgers. However, there's more to the chain than meets the eye. Many have only recently discovered that Hardee's has set breakfast hours, let alone any sandwiches on the menu that aren't strictly burgers.
It comes as a surprise to many, but Hardee's does actually carry fish sandwiches. Known as the Redhook Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich, this is a limited time menu item available during spring, specifically from March 5 to April 29. Hardee's is offering the fish sandwich as an option for those who participate in Lent, which is a religious season in which many opt out of eating meat and eat fish instead as an alternative.
This is actually a common practice for many major fast food chains. Some chains don't bring back seasonal fish sandwiches consistently every year, which can make it tricky for those participating in Lent. Fortunately, we can count Hardee's among the list of fast food restaurants offering a fish sandwich during Lent this year.
Fish sandwiches at Hardee's
Hardee's beer-battered fish sandwich consists of a Alaskan Pollock fish fillet battered in Redhook Brewery ale topped with shredded lettuce and tartar sauce, all sandwiched between two toasted potato buns. Customers can order either one or two fish sandwiches at once. A combo option is available for both order sizes, with the latter option being available at a 2 for $7 deal.
2025 isn't the first time this sandwich has graced Hardee's menus. It has appeared previously at both Hardee's and Carl's Jr. locations, receiving generally positive receptions. The use of Redhook beer has set the sandwich apart from other fast food chains, as its flavor is unique.
Even with this unique trait going for it, a fish sandwich is certainly off the beaten path for Hardee's, so many wonder exactly how it stacks up against other fast food chains. YouTube food reviewers have described the sandwich as having a nice crispiness on the battered fish filet itself. However, one reviewer did mention that the sandwich could do with more tartar sauce.