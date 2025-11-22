The Fast Food Chain With The Hands-Down Most Affordable Salads

For many of us, fast food salads are remarkable for the very same reason as diner lobster: We're honestly just surprised people order them. There's a very good reason why McDonald's stopped selling salads, after all, and if a behemoth like that doesn't think they're worth offering, people take it as a signal that getting a salad instead of a burger isn't the right call.

But here's the thing: Buying your salads elsewhere is going to cost you a lot of green. Getting one at Sweetgreens, for example, can set you back $15, while a plain Caesar salad at DC's Bourbon Steak starts at $20 without any protein. In Chowhound's taste test of eight fast food salads, every item cost less than $11, with the top-ranked one from Chick-fil-A starting at just $9.99 if you order online. As for the cheapest ones, you can find them at Southern fast food chain Bojangles, which offers its Chicken Supremes Salad at $7.10 and its Cajun Chicken Filet Salad at $7.19.

It's honestly a bit of a miracle that the chain is able to offer these salads at that price point. Vegetables don't keep as long as meat does, so they actually cost fast food restaurants a lot more money than they're worth. If you've ever wondered what happened to the salad bars at Wendy's and Burger King, you can bet economics played a huge role in their demise. That makes Bojangles even more of a rarity among fast food chains, and it should be known for its affordable salads as much as it is for its masterful, championship-worthy biscuits.