Wendy's, Burger King, And The Decline Of The Fast Food Salad Bar
There's nothing like a cool, crunchy salad made from fresh vegetables, and the best way to get a good one is to either make it from scratch or pay an uncomfortable amount for a sub-par bowl at a restaurant — in 2025, that is. From the mid-20th century to the 2000s, salad bars were all the rage, and you could find one almost anywhere. Starting in the 1970s and 1980s, fast food restaurant chains like Burger King and Wendy's picked up on the salad bar craze that had gained traction in fast casual and fine dining establishments.
The glory, however, was short-lived. The official motivation Wendy's gave for ditching the salad bar was due to operational inefficiency and a consumer preference for portable salad options, while Burger King's never really turned enough of a profit. Salads are still a big draw of both restaurants' menus today, but now you're getting a portable bowl of properly refrigerated greens prepared by trained workers with gloved hands (hopefully). That said, there's more to the reason you'll never see some of these fast food buffets again, but the short answer is simple: it's because of sanitation.
So long, salad bars
If ignorance is bliss, then all-you-can-eat buffets have some secrets you probably don't want to know. Fast food restaurants weren't turning as much of a profit as they'd hoped after implementing the salad bar. It was costly to maintain a bunch of fresh ingredients that perished within a few days or sooner if they were unpeeled, diced, or sitting in a humid room for hours. Salad bars also generated a lot of food waste, especially if staff followed food safety protocols. Even the best-maintained restaurants couldn't compete with the public's perception of buffet-style eateries.
History shows that people tend to take more precautions against germs in times of disease. In the late 1980s and throughout the 1990s, the AIDS pandemic (though not transferred through casual contact) led to a heightened public anxiety around spreading germs. Food science was also advancing, and emerging electronic communication could better disseminate information about germs. Overall, consumers became more concerned about other people touching their food — that's why there are even fewer salad bars post-2020 and the COVID pandemic. The salad bar was a noble pursuit in trying something new with the fast food world, but alas, it wasn't meant to last.