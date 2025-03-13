Wendy's, Burger King, And The Decline Of The Fast Food Salad Bar

There's nothing like a cool, crunchy salad made from fresh vegetables, and the best way to get a good one is to either make it from scratch or pay an uncomfortable amount for a sub-par bowl at a restaurant — in 2025, that is. From the mid-20th century to the 2000s, salad bars were all the rage, and you could find one almost anywhere. Starting in the 1970s and 1980s, fast food restaurant chains like Burger King and Wendy's picked up on the salad bar craze that had gained traction in fast casual and fine dining establishments.

The glory, however, was short-lived. The official motivation Wendy's gave for ditching the salad bar was due to operational inefficiency and a consumer preference for portable salad options, while Burger King's never really turned enough of a profit. Salads are still a big draw of both restaurants' menus today, but now you're getting a portable bowl of properly refrigerated greens prepared by trained workers with gloved hands (hopefully). That said, there's more to the reason you'll never see some of these fast food buffets again, but the short answer is simple: it's because of sanitation.