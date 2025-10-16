The Fast Food Salad We Avoid Every Time We Eat Out
Not everyone would put the words "fast food" and "salad" together, but for those who have frequented the leafier section of the menu at their favorite fast food spot, the appeal is obvious and here to stay. Plus, a break from burgers and fries never hurts. When we taste tested and ranked eight fast food salads, however, there was one which didn't hit the spot: We wouldn't recommend Bojangles' Chicken Supremes Salad.
Bojangles is known for being a fast food rising star, growing from one North Carolina chicken shop to one of the South's most iconic chains. But a salad is an art form that some chains get right, and Bojangles still has much to learn. With too many limp lettuce leaves (which is the number one enemy of a good salad) and not enough variety in veggies and textures, the salad fell flat. While the ingredients list seemed promising – boneless chicken tenders, a mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, cucumbers, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, and a healthy amount of Monterey cheddar cheese — it wasn't quite flavorful enough to win us over. There were a sum total of two cucumber slices and two overripe tomatoes in our salad, and priced at $7.25 depending on your location, the bowl simply lacked the oomph that many expect from a "Bo Time" dining experience. The rankings were based on flavor, freshness, and price and Bojangles' half-hearted dish disappointed in the first two categories.
Is Bojangles' Chicken Supremes Salad redeemable?
Bojangles' Chicken Supremes Salad has no route to redemption for some customers who criticize the lack of attention to presentation and food distribution, just as we did. Others who don't consider themselves salad lovers recommend this order as something to consider when craving a lighter meal at Bojangles. A quick fix to improve the taste might be to add a dollop of the best quality store-bought ranch you can get your hands on to bring it together, or add some to your Bojangles order for extra creaminess. Don't be afraid to experiment with a homemade salad dressing either — just try your best to get the ratios right.
For others, the success or failure of this dish may depend on how good the chicken is. If you're easily won over by a well-flavored serving of chicken in your salad, you might be satisfied with this order. We found the chicken to be up to standard, but quite frankly felt that it was doing all the heavy lifting for the entire meal. The chain has a pretty solid reputation as far as its Southern chicken seasoning game goes. Other diners have also mentioned that Bo's Cajun seasoning is far from bland, with some even making the case for Bojangles' chicken tasting as good as fast food chicken in Jamaica — a country known for its rich spices. Unfortunately, chicken alone can't rescue this salad. The recipe may need a revamp if it wishes to reach the levels of Bojangles' fried chicken or its top-tier Southern biscuits.