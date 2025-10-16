The Fast Food Salad We Avoid Every Time We Eat Out

Not everyone would put the words "fast food" and "salad" together, but for those who have frequented the leafier section of the menu at their favorite fast food spot, the appeal is obvious and here to stay. Plus, a break from burgers and fries never hurts. When we taste tested and ranked eight fast food salads, however, there was one which didn't hit the spot: We wouldn't recommend Bojangles' Chicken Supremes Salad.

Bojangles is known for being a fast food rising star, growing from one North Carolina chicken shop to one of the South's most iconic chains. But a salad is an art form that some chains get right, and Bojangles still has much to learn. With too many limp lettuce leaves (which is the number one enemy of a good salad) and not enough variety in veggies and textures, the salad fell flat. While the ingredients list seemed promising – boneless chicken tenders, a mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, cucumbers, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, and a healthy amount of Monterey cheddar cheese — it wasn't quite flavorful enough to win us over. There were a sum total of two cucumber slices and two overripe tomatoes in our salad, and priced at $7.25 depending on your location, the bowl simply lacked the oomph that many expect from a "Bo Time" dining experience. The rankings were based on flavor, freshness, and price and Bojangles' half-hearted dish disappointed in the first two categories.