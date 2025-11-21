How To Recreate Subway's Italian Herb & Cheese Bread With A Store-Bought Loaf
Whether you're mixing up your sandwich with genius Subway menu hacks or you're just craving a sweet onion chicken teriyaki footlong, one thing is for sure: Subway's Italian Herb & Cheese Bread is one of the best things the chain has going on. Thankfully, you don't have to head out to your local Subway to enjoy a hoagie made with the savory, cheesy bread. You can make Italian herb and cheese bread right in your own home with a store-bought loaf, butter, some herbs, and some shredded Monterey Jack cheese.
To start, grab a loaf of white Italian bread and brush a bit of olive oil (try a garlic-infused olive oil for an extra flavor boost) or butter over the crust. Coat it with a blend of toasted breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, salt, dehydrated garlic, and seasonings. While Subway doesn't specify its full seasoning blend, parsley and oregano should do the trick. Sprinkle the oiled and seasoned bread with a heavy-handed scoop of Monterey Jack cheese and bake it in the oven for five to 10 minutes. Too much heat can make the bread toastier than intended, and a temperature between 350 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit should melt the cheese without burning it.
More ways to create your favorite Subway items at home
To make the most of your homemade Italian and herb bread, you can use it as the base for several copycat Subway sandwiches. For example, The Boss is our best-ranked Subway sandwich, and it makes great use of Italian herb and cheese bread. Start by loading up the bottom slice of bread with pepperoni (folded in half, Subway-style), then top it with saucy meatballs, Parmesan cheese, and a generous layer of provolone. Place the sandwich open-faced in the oven until you achieve melty perfection.
The Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken sub is another top option on our ranking of Subway sandwiches, and it's easy to recreate at home. The oregano and slight tang of Monterey Jack cheese on Italian herb and cheese bread go perfectly with the sweet zip of honey mustard. Layer your favorite veggies on the bottom slice of bread (the Subway base recipe uses lettuce, tomatoes, and onions), then pile on some store-bought rotisserie chicken and additional cheese. Bake it in the oven with barbecue sauce, honey mustard, and pickles for a taste of Subway using ingredients you might already have at home.