How To Recreate Subway's Italian Herb & Cheese Bread With A Store-Bought Loaf

Whether you're mixing up your sandwich with genius Subway menu hacks or you're just craving a sweet onion chicken teriyaki footlong, one thing is for sure: Subway's Italian Herb & Cheese Bread is one of the best things the chain has going on. Thankfully, you don't have to head out to your local Subway to enjoy a hoagie made with the savory, cheesy bread. You can make Italian herb and cheese bread right in your own home with a store-bought loaf, butter, some herbs, and some shredded Monterey Jack cheese.

To start, grab a loaf of white Italian bread and brush a bit of olive oil (try a garlic-infused olive oil for an extra flavor boost) or butter over the crust. Coat it with a blend of toasted breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, salt, dehydrated garlic, and seasonings. While Subway doesn't specify its full seasoning blend, parsley and oregano should do the trick. Sprinkle the oiled and seasoned bread with a heavy-handed scoop of Monterey Jack cheese and bake it in the oven for five to 10 minutes. Too much heat can make the bread toastier than intended, and a temperature between 350 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit should melt the cheese without burning it.