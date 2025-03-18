The Subway Sandwich We Ranked The Best

When you walk through the doors of a Subway, you may be hit with the glorious smell of freshly baked bread. But can the sandwiches themselves live up to the mouth-watering aroma? Chowhound ranked 15 Subway standards to determine which were worth ordering, and which fell short. Thankfully, in pretty much every case, it's easy to make substitutions or additions in order to make even the lower-ranking sandwiches a satisfying meal.

Coming in at the top of the list is The Boss: a hot pepperoni-and-meatball sub topped with marinara sauce, sliced provolone and a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese. What really gave it the edge, however, was the bread. While most Subway sandwiches naturally came on Italian or multigrain bread, The Boss comes on a toothsome Italian herb and cheese bread. The herbs give it an added depth of flavor, and the toasted cheese provides a tasty crunch. It is, as Subway proclaims, "The mother of all meatball subs."

The Boss is just one of several Subway menu items with a creative, somewhat anthropomorphized name. Others include The Outlaw — steak, peppers, pepper jack, and Baja chipotle sauce — and The Beast, a meat-lover's dream. Both of these other sandwiches were ranked highly by Chowhound, coming in at Nos. 4 and 3, respectively.