The Subway Sandwich We Ranked The Best
When you walk through the doors of a Subway, you may be hit with the glorious smell of freshly baked bread. But can the sandwiches themselves live up to the mouth-watering aroma? Chowhound ranked 15 Subway standards to determine which were worth ordering, and which fell short. Thankfully, in pretty much every case, it's easy to make substitutions or additions in order to make even the lower-ranking sandwiches a satisfying meal.
Coming in at the top of the list is The Boss: a hot pepperoni-and-meatball sub topped with marinara sauce, sliced provolone and a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese. What really gave it the edge, however, was the bread. While most Subway sandwiches naturally came on Italian or multigrain bread, The Boss comes on a toothsome Italian herb and cheese bread. The herbs give it an added depth of flavor, and the toasted cheese provides a tasty crunch. It is, as Subway proclaims, "The mother of all meatball subs."
The Boss is just one of several Subway menu items with a creative, somewhat anthropomorphized name. Others include The Outlaw — steak, peppers, pepper jack, and Baja chipotle sauce — and The Beast, a meat-lover's dream. Both of these other sandwiches were ranked highly by Chowhound, coming in at Nos. 4 and 3, respectively.
Subway sandwiches to skip or modify
While Chowhound had nothing bad to say about The Boss, the same cannot be said for some of the other sandwiches. But again, one of the great things about Subway is how easy it is to customize everything.
While the Titan Turkey sandwich, for example, came dead last in the ranking due to soggy lettuce and heavy-handed mayonnaise application, it could easily be improved by asking for less mayo or levelling up your toppings. You can even request that the bread be sliced with a V-cut instead of the standard cut, a simple hack that allows the Sandwich Artist to pack even more toppings in.
If you like the sound of The Boss but aren't a big fan of pepperoni, stick with Subway's Meatball Marinara, which is essentially the same sandwich without the pepperoni. The Meatball Marinara comes on the standard Italian loaf, however, so if you want that extra flavor kick, order the Italian herbs and cheese bread. Another similar sandwich is the pepperoni Pizza Sub, which leaves out the meatballs and adds green peppers and red onions. This one presents yet another opportunity to opt for tastier bread over the default option.