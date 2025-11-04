My 5 Favorite Aldi Finds For A Charcuterie Board

Summer might be drawing to a close, but that doesn't mean your creative charcuterie board spreads have to end. The beautiful thing about the art of crafting the perfect girl dinner-esque cheese and cracker layout is how much flexibility is involved, letting you work with the seasons — and within your own preferences — to make something different every time. Of course, the one drawback of this kind of experimentation is that good-quality meats and cheeses can be expensive, and you might not want to risk experimenting with a new high-priced flavor only to realize it's not for you. Our solution? Stick on the side of being budget-friendly by putting together your next board with a trip to Aldi.

The popular grocery chain offers dozens of prepackaged deli items at a lower price point, and rotates its selection with the seasons and even sometimes from week to week, making it all the easier to branch out into new flavors. Even more convenient, the Aldi website has a special section for charcuterie, compiling many of the items you need to fill out your board into one place and letting you do some research prior to making your trip. But, in case the amount of options is overwhelming, I'm here to help you out today. Here are five of my favorite Aldi finds for your next showstopping charcuterie board.