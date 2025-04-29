Don't Throw Those Leftover Mason Jars Out, Use Them To Make Ice Cream Instead

It's not often that making something at home is easier than going out and buying it, but homemade Mason jar ice cream comes pretty close. All you have to do is combine heavy cream, granulated sugar, vanilla extract, and salt in a Mason jar, give it a good shake, and freeze. Shaking the ingredients in a Mason jar is one of the many ways you can make ice cream without a machine, but it offers some of the most authentic results. It also happens to be a deliciously versatile method; the ice cream flavors can be as adventurous as you feel. From mixing in crowd pleasers like brownie and cookie chunks to trying out cheese and ice cream combinations, which taste much better than they sound, this is an ideal way to explore every ice cream flavor you were ever curious about. Best of all, this allows you to reuse all those Mason jars you may have been considering getting rid of.

You can make ice cream in almost any-sized Mason jar as long as you can give it a vigorous shake. However, remember that straight-sided Mason jars are safest for freezing since they're unlikely to shatter. Small Mason jars, like the pint-sized kind, are more common and make enough ice cream for one or two servings. However, you can go up to a half-gallon Mason jar as long as you're ready for a workout, since you have to shake the ingredients together for a four or so minutes to get the right consistency. The jar should also have enough empty space to allow for the ingredients to move around, mix, and aerate. Freeze for about three hours, and you have Mason jar ice cream.