The Olive Garden Secret Menu Soup You're Going To Want To Try Soon. (It's Creamy And Hearty)

There are some Olive Garden dishes besides pasta that are worth a shake when you go to the Italian-inspired chain, but perhaps the most obvious of those are the ample supplies of salad and soups on offer. The salad speaks for itself at this point. However, more attention ought to be paid to the soups, which are made fresh every day (just one of Olive Garden's many secrets). They're all worth tasting in their own right, but what you've really got to try is a combination of two of these hearty options.

While zuppa Toscana might be the best soup that you can order at Olive Garden, try giving half a bowl of it plus half a bowl of minestrone a whirl. Zuppa Toscana is a simple yet decadent dish made with a cream base, thinly sliced potatoes, fresh kale, and spicy Italian sausage. Minestrone is an Italian restaurant classic perfumed with a comforting, savory flavor from its tomato base and hearty mix of vegetables, beans, and pasta. And as it turns out, they make excellent companions in the same bowl, transforming into a creamy, tomatoey, packed-to-the-gills off-menu gem. So, while this isn't an Italian wedding per se (that would be another soup), these two Olive Garden menu items really are the perfect marriage, especially as the weather cools.