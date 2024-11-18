The Best Soup To Order At Olive Garden

Sensational soups pack flavor into every spoonful and zuppa Toscana satisfies that brief. It features spicy Italian sausage and lots of garlic and onion to create a flavorful, nuanced base. Russet potatoes add cozinesss, and are sliced thin to prevent the soup from feeling heavy or stodgy. Olive Garden also leaves the skin on its potatoes, which adds an earthier flavor and a hint of texture. Freshly chopped kale adds color and heft and helps to round out the soup, nutritionally.

Consistency-wise, zuppa Toscana is thicker than the minestrone thanks to the starch from the potatoes and heavy cream. But it's still thinner than the chicken and gnocchi. Zuppa Toscana lands in the sweet spot between creamy and brothy, which is the perfect consistency for breadstick dipping. Plus, the strong flavors of salty, spicy sausage and slightly bitter kale play well against a breadstick's buttery, sweet, and mellow taste.

When it comes to looks, the runner-up chicken and gnocchi lost points for its one-note appearance. It's true that zuppa Toscana looks a bit similar, but the broth itself has a rich, appetizing color and the dots of potato, sausage, and kale throughout will have you eager to dive in. Head to Olive Garden and put in your order for zuppa Toscana — then see just how many bowls you can make it through.