10 Red Flags At A Coffee Shop That Should Send You Running

You're ordering from a coffee shop, so your primary concern should be walking away with a well-made, tasty beverage in hand. If your coffee shop isn't grinding its own beans in-house and is instead relying on pre-grounds, you may have a problem on your hands.

The freshness of your beans is critical for all coffee beverages, regardless of whether it's a drip coffee or a fancy latte. Coffee contains many volatile organic compounds that contribute to the aroma and flavor. When you grind the coffee, you increase the surface area, which in turn speeds up the release of these flavorful and aromatic compounds. That's to say that pre-ground coffee isn't necessarily spoiled coffee; it just means you won't be getting the highest-quality cup, the best aroma, or the top-notch crema from your espresso. Besides looking for a grinder, you may also want to pay attention to the amount of beans in the grinder itself. Baristas should be constantly refilling the hopper with fresh beans and cleaning up any oily residue. If you notice that the hopper is packed to the brim when you get your mid-afternoon pick-me-up, you may want to consider visiting a different shop.

You should be able to see (and hear) the coffee grinders at your shop. If possible, you should visit a coffee shop that regularly sources from a local roaster (or has its own roaster in-house). Coffee will also lose organic compounds after roasting, so getting a cup within the "sweet spot" of time between roasting and brewing is ideal.