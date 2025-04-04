These Beans Produce The Strongest Coffee In The World (And They're Not Hard To Find)
Coffee lovers know their stuff and what they like — hot, cold, light, dark, black, or so full of sugar and creamer that it's more like drinking a candy bar. Like coffee drinkers, not all coffees are the same, and some varieties are stronger than others. If you are one of those coffee fans who likes your cup strong and full of caffeine, then you may be aware of robusta. And if you haven't, it's time for a quick coffee lesson.
Robusta is one of the two most prevalent coffee beans grown in the world today. According to World Coffee Research, robusta accounts for about 40% of the world's supply; it's second only to arabica beans. These beans are also loaded with caffeine, with twice as much caffeine as the more commonly found arabica beans, which helps boost the caffeine content of coffee blends that include robusta beans. While the way you brew your coffee impacts its strength, the caffeine content also plays a large part. Arabica beans are known for their flavor and aroma, but robusta's reputation comes from its powerful caffeine kick.
Robusta beans originated in regions across central and sub-Saharan Africa, however, commercial cultivation didn't begin until the late 1800s. Today the beans are grown in countries like Brazil, Indonesia, and Uganda, where hot and humid climates create the ideal conditions for the trees to thrive in, with Vietnam currently holding the distinction of the world's leading producer. The scientific name is Coffea canephora, but the name robusta was adopted to reflect the plant's hardiness, as well as its ability to resist common pests and diseases.
Robusta beans are easier to find than you think
Robusta is often pushed under the rug despite the powerful caffeine punch these beans pack. The reason is, perhaps, understandable. The flavor can often be bitter and intense, giving them a bad reputation as coffee connoisseurs lean toward coffees with a smoother taste, such as arabica.
The price of coffee is skyrocketing, so you might just be purchasing whatever coffee is cheapest, not noticing what type of beans you've thrown in the cart. Robusta beans are actually much easier to find than you might think — in fact, you may have been buying them all along and haven't even realized it. They are typically included in blends, rather than pure robusta beans, and are often present in everything from light roasts to dark roasts and even espresso roasts. You may have unknowingly enjoyed the smell of robusta beans as you sniff potential purchases through their one-way valves in the coffee aisle.
However, if you want to get the highly caffeinated robusta in its pure form, you can easily find them online from retailers like Amazon or specialty coffee shops. You'll be able to find a wide variety of brands selling 100% robusta beans, like Nguyen Coffee Supply Medium Roast Whole Beans or Nature Source Ground Dark Roast.