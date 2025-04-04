These Beans Produce The Strongest Coffee In The World (And They're Not Hard To Find)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Coffee lovers know their stuff and what they like — hot, cold, light, dark, black, or so full of sugar and creamer that it's more like drinking a candy bar. Like coffee drinkers, not all coffees are the same, and some varieties are stronger than others. If you are one of those coffee fans who likes your cup strong and full of caffeine, then you may be aware of robusta. And if you haven't, it's time for a quick coffee lesson.

Robusta is one of the two most prevalent coffee beans grown in the world today. According to World Coffee Research, robusta accounts for about 40% of the world's supply; it's second only to arabica beans. These beans are also loaded with caffeine, with twice as much caffeine as the more commonly found arabica beans, which helps boost the caffeine content of coffee blends that include robusta beans. While the way you brew your coffee impacts its strength, the caffeine content also plays a large part. Arabica beans are known for their flavor and aroma, but robusta's reputation comes from its powerful caffeine kick.

Robusta beans originated in regions across central and sub-Saharan Africa, however, commercial cultivation didn't begin until the late 1800s. Today the beans are grown in countries like Brazil, Indonesia, and Uganda, where hot and humid climates create the ideal conditions for the trees to thrive in, with Vietnam currently holding the distinction of the world's leading producer. The scientific name is Coffea canephora, but the name robusta was adopted to reflect the plant's hardiness, as well as its ability to resist common pests and diseases.