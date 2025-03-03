What's The Difference Between Starbucks Reserve And Regular Starbucks?
Starbucks is one of the largest chains in the world, with its familiar green and white siren logo popping up in 80 countries. One of the best things about Starbucks is that you know what to expect when you step inside one; aside from some fun food and drink variations found on menus in different countries, Starbucks is quite consistent with its coffee and food offerings. One offshoot of the main Starbucks brand intentionally tries to shape a different experience for the customer: Starbucks Reserve.
It might seem like a secret of the company, but Starbucks Reserve locations are still a part of the main Starbucks brand and are owned by the same parent company. However, those who visit one of the few locations throughout the world will be met with a totally different atmosphere, experience, and menu. Coffee and food are still served at these specialty locations, but think of Starbucks Reserve as an elevated, high-end concept.
Going to a standard Starbucks, you expect convenience, a quick caffeine fix, and a to-go breakfast- At Starbucks Reserve, you won't find a drive-thru or a rushing morning crowd; it's more of a sitdown experience, with baristas providing handcrafted brewing methods. If you do want to plan a visit, know that some locations require an online reservation, as do some specialty tastings or experiences.
What Is Starbucks Reserve?
As Starbucks says, its Reserve is a selection of the most extraordinary coffees the company has to offer, and "It's where we push our own boundaries of craft, developing a unique roast for each individual lot before experimenting with coffee as an art form..." Only nine Starbucks Reserve locations exist, so it's not likely you would just stumble into one. The United States hosts the most, with six reserve locations in the big cities of Seattle (the birthplace of Starbucks), New York, and Chicago. The others are based in Tokyo, Shanghai, and Milan.
Stepping foot into a Reserve location, the first thing you may notice is the size; most are significantly larger than the standard locations. For example, one of the New York locations boasts 23,000 square feet of space plus three floors, making it 13 times larger than the standard store of 1,800 feet. The Reserve atmospheres have a tone of luxury, with modern, sleek interiors often equipped with fireplaces, ample and comfortable seating and areas to lounge, and even live plants that represent the regions where coffee is sourced from.
Some locations have a rooftop terrace, and there are normally multiple bars for ordering coffee or food from, and even a cocktail bar. In addition to the bags of mircoblend beans, Starbucks Reserve stores tend to carry a more extensive retail selection. Outside of basic mugs and thermoses, you'll also find specialty coffee brewing equipment and tools.
The Starbucks Reserve menu
Now, the coffee: Everything from the menu, the beans, the baristas, and how coffee is prepared is different at the Reserve locations. Intended to highlight the craft of coffee, these locations serve and sell limited-edition, single-origin, and rare beans from farms they work with from around the world. These batches are roasted in small quantities in-house; often, you can see the roasting equipment in stores. There's an espresso machine like in regular stores, but baristas at Reserve locations also use specialty equipment and techniques like siphon brewing, Chemex, pour-over, and Clover-brewed coffee.
The drink menu is also noticeably different — basic espresso-based beverages like cappuccinos and Americanos are still available, but Reserve locations are known for their exclusive drinks. Hot Honey Cortados, Whiskey Barrel Aged Cold Brews, and Nitro Almondmilk Mochas are just a few creative concoctions that can be found at Reserve locations. There are also coffee malt milkshakes, affogados with ice cream, and coffee-based cocktails, served alongside top-notch Italian baked goods, savory egg and toast dishes, and fresh fruit.
The individual reserve locations each have their own food and drink menu, making each a unique experience. The one you visit in Tokyo will probably have more specialty matcha drink offerings than the one in New York, while the one in Milan has an aperitivo bar.
How is a regular Starbucks different?
A standard Starbucks store is what you'll see most of the time — they're widely available throughout the world, located on busy city or town streets, airports, malls, and inside grocery stores. These Starbucks locations are what most people associate with the brand; they're where you would go for a quick coffee on the go. The regular locations allow for app ordering and drive-thru orders to maximize convenience and efficiency — this, however, is not an option at the Reserve locations.
Most Starbucks do offer seating areas with tables and sometimes couches for studying, reading, working, or meeting friends, but the regular locations are not as spacious as the Reserve locations. The decor and ambiance are not as high-end as the Reserve locations but are still distinguished and part of the brand. The coffeehouse chain often uses soft lighting, earthy tones, and natural materials like wood.
The menu at a standard Starbucks location
Regular Starbucks locations have a standardized menu — you will be able to get the same drink you normally get in Los Angeles if you are visiting Philadelphia. As a chain restaurant, the drinks and food should also be consistent in flavor, size, and appearance. There are seasonal offerings at Starbucks locations, but all locations in the same country will add Fall or Winter drinks and food items at the same time. A Starbucks location in Japan will have some menu differences from a location in the U.S., but overall, you should be able to easily recognize the menu items.
Automated espresso machines ensure each cup is made quickly and consistently. Speed and quantity are often the focus at Starbucks, especially during peak hours, so it's important that baristas are able to follow a standardized process. As for food, it is not baked or cooked the day of in-store but rather prepared at an external kitchen, shipped frozen, and heated up in-store.
Even though you might not be able to ask for a pour-over or barrel-aged cold brew, it is still possible to customize your drink how you like it, whether it be adding syrups, shots, or extra ice to your favorite iced coffee drink. Regular Starbucks locations use core coffee blends that are roasted for consistency. Popular options include Pike Place, Veranda Blend, and the Blonde Espresso Roast.