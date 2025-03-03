What's The Difference Between Starbucks Reserve And Regular Starbucks?

Starbucks is one of the largest chains in the world, with its familiar green and white siren logo popping up in 80 countries. One of the best things about Starbucks is that you know what to expect when you step inside one; aside from some fun food and drink variations found on menus in different countries, Starbucks is quite consistent with its coffee and food offerings. One offshoot of the main Starbucks brand intentionally tries to shape a different experience for the customer: Starbucks Reserve.

It might seem like a secret of the company, but Starbucks Reserve locations are still a part of the main Starbucks brand and are owned by the same parent company. However, those who visit one of the few locations throughout the world will be met with a totally different atmosphere, experience, and menu. Coffee and food are still served at these specialty locations, but think of Starbucks Reserve as an elevated, high-end concept.

Going to a standard Starbucks, you expect convenience, a quick caffeine fix, and a to-go breakfast- At Starbucks Reserve, you won't find a drive-thru or a rushing morning crowd; it's more of a sitdown experience, with baristas providing handcrafted brewing methods. If you do want to plan a visit, know that some locations require an online reservation, as do some specialty tastings or experiences.