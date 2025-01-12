The Differences Between First, Second, And Third-Wave Coffee

Whether you're googling this because you just went on a bad first date with an overly pretentious coffee connoisseur, or you yourself are the coffee connoisseur, here's a hard truth. Though wonderful, coffee is just a drink. If you want to walk right past Verve Coffee Roasters on a trip to Santa Cruz and instead spend your time in any underrated coffee city sipping on a Starbucks Frappuccino, you do you. That said, understanding different types and eras of coffee can help you know what to look for in your journey to enjoying it.

Modern coffee culture has been split (so far) into three distinct waves based on the general public's mindset toward coffee at different times. The first wave began in the 1800s, when coffee was popularized purely as a means of delivering caffeine to our bloodstream. The second wave began in the 1970s, when Starbucks and others made coffee a social event. The third and current wave began this century when coffee tasting notes and single origin brews made coffee drinking an artisanal skill. All of these overlap at times, and aspects of each one have carried through to others. Understanding the goals of each movement can bring you to a fuller understanding of how to better enjoy your coffee and the not-so-humble role that it plays in our world today.