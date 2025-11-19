The Coffee Order At Dutch Bros With The Absolute Most Caffeine
We all have our own reasons to visit Dutch Bros. Some go to enjoy the characteristic friendly Dutch Bros customer service, while others like to enjoy the Golden Eagle, Dutch Bros' most popular drink, and other goodies. But a serious caffeine boost is also a sound reason to visit the coffee establishment, as one of its drinks comes preloaded with an absolute boatload of this stimulating ingredient.
The aptly-titled 9-1-1 drink at Dutch Bros is a jittery beverage with six — count 'em — six shots of espresso to rescue you from the funk you're in. If that much concentrated coffee seems daunting, don't worry. It's mellowed by a generous helping of half and half and a sweet Irish cream syrup. And you don't even have to delve into the reaches of the Dutch Bros secret menu to enjoy this flavorful boost of caffeine.
How does Dutch Bros 9-1-1 caffeine content stack up?
If you look at how much caffeine is in a shot of espresso versus a cup of coffee, then you'll see why many are tempted to turn to espresso for a true jolt of caffeine. Of course, the amount of caffeine in your coffee will depend on a few factors — most notably, the size of the coffee you have. The average amount of caffeine in a regular cup of coffee is around 150 milligrams, but has a range from about 90 to 250 milligrams depending on the coffee's strength and size. Compare this now to the 9-1-1, which contains around 440 milligrams of caffeine in a 32-ounce large serving. If that doesn't wake you up on a Monday morning, then we don't know what will.
This sizable amount of caffeine is right on that line of what's seen as a safe daily dose for the average person (although it's still best to check with your doctor, especially if you have a known medical condition). The Mayo Clinic recommends not to exceed about 400 milligrams of caffeine per day. So while imbibing one 9-1-1 will surely give you a stimulating lift, be advised before you head back to Dutch Bros for another later that day.