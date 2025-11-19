The Coffee Order At Dutch Bros With The Absolute Most Caffeine

If you look at how much caffeine is in a shot of espresso versus a cup of coffee, then you'll see why many are tempted to turn to espresso for a true jolt of caffeine. Of course, the amount of caffeine in your coffee will depend on a few factors — most notably, the size of the coffee you have. The average amount of caffeine in a regular cup of coffee is around 150 milligrams, but has a range from about 90 to 250 milligrams depending on the coffee's strength and size. Compare this now to the 9-1-1, which contains around 440 milligrams of caffeine in a 32-ounce large serving. If that doesn't wake you up on a Monday morning, then we don't know what will.

This sizable amount of caffeine is right on that line of what's seen as a safe daily dose for the average person (although it's still best to check with your doctor, especially if you have a known medical condition). The Mayo Clinic recommends not to exceed about 400 milligrams of caffeine per day. So while imbibing one 9-1-1 will surely give you a stimulating lift, be advised before you head back to Dutch Bros for another later that day.