The Coffee Chain That's Redefining Friendly Service

Starbucks is a ubiquitous part of the national landscape at this point, and Dunkin' is what America (excluding a few left-out states) runs on, but there's another coffee chain climbing the ranks that you might have never seen coming — and that's Dutch Bros. The chain, which has grown to include around 900 locations scattered across 17 states, is making a name for itself not so much due to what it's selling, but how it's selling it, specifically its exceptional customer service.

Giving Trader Joe's — with its famously chipper and empathetic "crew" of staff — a run for its money, the noticeable (and some might say even excessively friendly) service of Dutch Bros is taking TikTok by storm. It's become something of a trend to share or lovingly mock experiences with the chain's extremely chatty, accommodating, and thoughtful staff — sometimes to hilarious ends (think drive-thru staff practically leaning fully into cars to take orders).

If you've never been to a Dutch Bros store or drive-thru, which offers a varied menu of hot and cold coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, teas, creamy milkshakes, smoothies, and the like, this might be breaking news to you. But if you know, you know — Dutch Bros' customer service simply can't be matched.