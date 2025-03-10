What To Know About Dutch Bros' Most Popular Drink

It's quite possible that no other coffee chain has a menu as complex and ever-changing as Dutch Bros. With rotating monthly specials, a huge catalog of secret menu drinks, and the ability to modify nearly every aspect of any drink to your liking, anyone's first trip to the famed West Coast coffee chain is likely fraught with a little bit of decision paralysis. To be fair, any of the famously upbeat employees will explain it to you and gladly give catered recommendations if you ask. But if you're really looking to make your first taste of Dutch Bros a great one (or if you're a regular who wants to switch up your order), try ordering the fan-favorite Golden Eagle for a caffeinated, creamy caramel drink that the company advertises as "the most popular drink on the menu."

The Golden Eagle can be ordered hot or iced, and combines espresso, half-and-half, and caramel and vanilla flavorings with a caramel drizzle. You can also request it with whipped cream or Dutch Bros' very-own Soft Top, a version of velvety cold foam or cream foam, swap the milk type for a non-dairy option, add sprinkles ... you get the picture. If you can dream it, Dutch Bros will do it, not resting until they formulate a truly to-your-liking (if a little aggressively sweet) morning pick-me-up.