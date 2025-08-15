9 Dutch Bros Secret Menu Drinks That Are Total Crowd Pleasers
Want a cup of joe with a friendly smile? Head to the nearest Dutch Bros, a West coast-based chain that's known for an extensive menu and great service. It's hard to think of a better way to start your day than a cup of Dutch Bros' most popular drink, the Golden Eagle, which adds caramel and vanilla to espresso and half-and-half (plus a generous amount of sweet caramel drizzle). However, the chain is also know for customizing just about anything. Many unique creations have been dreamed up by customers and "broistas," and thanks to rave reviews, they got the attention of the chain. Since Dutch Bros is too friendly to keep secrets, it has shared an extensive and inventive secret menu online with the best of these drinks having earned a real cult status. These include a variety of combinations of syrups, sauces, and toppings that can be ordered as coffee beverages, teas, lemonades, or energy drinks.
To compile this list, we looked at reviews from Dutch Bros customers, as well as the awards that the company itself gave to some secret menu faves. The chain has such a following that your broista may even have a few recommendations if you let them know what flavor combinations you tend to like.
1. Galaxy Fish
There are plenty of options on the secret menu – more than 125 on some versions kept at the shops – and Dutch Bros puts them to the test in a customer-selected competition to crown a winner. In 2025, based on customer votes, Galaxy Fish took top honors in the Dutch Bros secret menu bracket .
This secret menu drink is made with strawberry, lime, and passion fruit flavors. You can order it as a flavored lemonade, tea, soda, or Rebel energy drink, which is fully customizable with different syrups, fruit purees, and boba. It has a sweet and sour flavor that works great both iced and blended for something extra refreshing.
Many customers rave about the Galaxy Fish, saying it is their go-to choice for a Rebel drink. The combination routinely gets a 10/10 from happy Dutch Bros customers showing off their find on TikTok. It's easy to see why this one took home the top prize in the customer-chosen secret menu championship.
2. Cookies and Cream
If you want a traditional iced coffee with a boost of sweetness, the iced Cookies and Cream is a top choice customers love. This combo of white and dark chocolate with coffee gives all of the creaminess of your favorite iced cookie.
This secret menu drink starts with white coffee, which is a lighter, roasted drink that is less acidic but higher in caffeine than other blends from Dutch Bros. If traditionally roasted coffee is too intense for you, but you still want a good jolt in the morning, white coffee should definitely be on your radar. The breve portion of the order specifies that it's made like a latte but with half-and-half instead of milk, which adds to the richness of the drink.
Order it with a soft top — a creamy topping that is a cross between whipped cream and sweetened foamed milk – to get the creamiest texture to your drink. For a little extra depth in flavor, add a drizzle of chocolate macadamia sauce to the top. It's a seriously sweet treat, but it's great for those who like a rich and creamy drink.
3. Ocean Water
Dutch Bros' Ocean Water secret menu drink has a vibrant blue-green hue and looks just like you'd expect from crystal clear Caribbean water. Fortunately, the blue raspberry and lime flavors are the perfect combo of sweet and tart without any actual salty ocean water. It also has coconut flavoring to give it a distinctly tropical vibe.
This flavor is amazing as a tea, soda, or Rebel as it's very refreshing. But you can add the same combination of flavors to any Dutch Bros drink if you want that sweet, tart, and tropical combo. One enthusiast recommends adding coconut milk to make it a little bit creamier , but you can order it with sweet cream for the same effect.
Because Ocean Water appears on the menu of other chains, it isn't one that's widely publicized at Dutch Bros so as to avoid any copyright issues. That's how it ended up on the secret menu instead, but it's the tasty flavor that made it a fan fave.
4. Iced Red, White & Blue Rebel
One of the most patriotic picks on the Dutch Bros secret menu has to be the iced Red, White & Blue Rebel. This drink features raspberry and blue raspberry, which have similarly sweet profiles, paired with white chocolate sauce for extra sweetness and rich creaminess. You can add a soft top, which is a sweet, fluffy topping that's similar to whipped cream, to create the perfect layering effect that will have you practically singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" as you sip. You can even kick it up and turn it into a fun Firecracker rebel by adding pop candies on top of the layer of soft foam.
The only thing left to figure out is exactly what blue raspberry flavor means, since each chain or brand has its own spin on it. The Dutch Bros' version is fruity with just a hint of tartness that you'd expect from a berry. I wouldn't think too hard about the mystery that is blue raspberry, however, and just enjoy this secret menu fave.
5. Pink Flamingo
The Pink Flamingo is another amazing secret menu item from Dutch Bros and it features peach, strawberry, and white chocolate flavors. Order it blended to make it super refreshing and you'll be rewarded not just with great taste but a pink drink worthy of a permanent spot on your Instagram grid. It is as visually appealing as it is tasty, according to the many customers who have tried it.
You can get it as a Rebel energy drink, tea, soda, or lemonade. Like the Red, White & Blue, it combines fruit flavors with rich, white chocolate syrup for an unexpectedly sweet and tasty drink. Add a soft top or layer it with cream to make it even richer.
A lot of customers described this drink as super summery, especially when it is blended and frothy. It can also be made sugar-free since strawberry, peach, and white chocolate are all offered in the sugar-free versions. Just be sure to specify when you order since the standard version is made with sugary syrups.
6. Vampire Slayer
Green tea may be earthy, but it gets a boost from extra flavors that make it almost unrecognizable in the iced Vampire Slayer green tea at Dutch Bros. Rather than containing savory garlic as one might imagine based on the name, instead, it features pomegranate and strawberry syrup.
By knowing how to brew it properly, Dutch Bros prevents this tea from being bitter. Instead, it's the perfect balance of tart and slightly sweet. You can also get the same flavors mixed into other drinks from the chain, such as the Rebel energy drink, but know that it will taste different because it doesn't have the tea base.
Some happy customers credit the Vampire Slayer lemonade with starting their Dutch Bros obsession. It was the first secret menu drink they tried at the chain, and even if they expanded their choices later, it remains one of their all-time favorites.
7. Flap Jack Cold Brew
Can't decide between taking a bite of a stack of pancakes and drinking your morning coffee? The Flap Jack cold brew lets you have the best of both worlds for breakfast. Just be ready for a serious sugar attack, as this drink is made for those with a sweet tooth.
This Dutch Bros secret menu drink starts with cold brew, which has more caffeine than a traditionally-brewed coffee, and features caramel syrup, vanilla syrup, and white chocolate sauce. Other versions substitute salted caramel for the standard version, giving it a slightly more unique flavor. You could just order a Flapjack and let your broista decide or ask them which version they recommend. Add sugar on top of a soft top to make it even more decadent.
To replicate your favorite syrupy breakfast but with a creamier, chocolaty twist, order this drink as a mocha, which is made with chocolate milk and espresso. You can also order a breve, which is made with half-and-half with espresso, for a super rich texture.
8. Passion Water
You can put an extra spin on the regular sparkling sodas to create some secret menu drinks at Dutch Bros by adding a combination of fruit syrups. Passion Water is one such drink, with passion fruit and watermelon syrup bringing summery and tropical-inspired flavors to create this light and refreshing secret menu item. If you're at Dutch Bros with kids and need to avoid coffee or tea beverages with caffeine, this might be the perfect order.
You can also order a Passion Water as a tea, lemonade, Rebel, or coffee drink, but there's something special about the sparkling bubbles of the soda with the refreshing flavor combo. It also makes a tasty Dutch H20, which is made with regular water instead of the sparkling version. Customers who like passion fruit in general typically enjoy this combo and further customize it with extras, such as kiwi or a lime drizzle on top of their drink. You can even have your Passion Water made with lemonade and green tea to mimic an Arnold Palmer.
9. Banana Bread
The Dutch Bros secret menu gets inspiration from a bakery treat with a Banana Bread latte. It combines banana and hazelnut syrup, giving it a similar flavor to your favorite breakfast bread.
Dutch Bros lattes are made with espresso and 2% milk as a standard combo, but you can substitute other types of milk if you prefer. You can get this one iced or hot, but if you want to truly replicate the fresh-from-the-oven experience order it hot.
There are plenty of upgrades to this secret flavor combo that take inspiration from your favorite banana bread mix-ins. One enthusiast recommends adding cinnamon sprinkles on top. Others go with a banana bread mocha, which uses chocolate milk instead of 2% milk for an extra chocolatey flavor. You can get it as a breve for a creamy version, with a soft top for extra airy whipped topping, or as a chai for a hint of spice.
Methodology
With a seemingly endless list of flavor combinations on the menu, it's hard to narrow down the best of the best secret menu items at Dutch Bros. That's why I relied on customer reviews, as well as my own experience with an almost daily Dutch Bros run, to compile a list of fan favorites.
Fortunately for us, Dutch Bros also recognizes just how creative and tasty many of the secret menu options are and awards a customer-chosen winner after voting. Broistas are also more than happy to share secret menu flavors that they love to make and customers order frequently. Talk about friendly service, another hallmark of Dutch Bros.
I sought out the best refreshing Rebels, tasty lemonades, and coffee-based favorites so that everyone had a good option that they could rely on at Dutch Bros regardless of their drink styles. I also made sure to note hot and iced options so that you can get a delicious secret menu favorite during any season.