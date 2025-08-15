9 Dutch Bros Secret Menu Drinks That Are Total Crowd Pleasers

Want a cup of joe with a friendly smile? Head to the nearest Dutch Bros, a West coast-based chain that's known for an extensive menu and great service. It's hard to think of a better way to start your day than a cup of Dutch Bros' most popular drink, the Golden Eagle, which adds caramel and vanilla to espresso and half-and-half (plus a generous amount of sweet caramel drizzle). However, the chain is also know for customizing just about anything. Many unique creations have been dreamed up by customers and "broistas," and thanks to rave reviews, they got the attention of the chain. Since Dutch Bros is too friendly to keep secrets, it has shared an extensive and inventive secret menu online with the best of these drinks having earned a real cult status. These include a variety of combinations of syrups, sauces, and toppings that can be ordered as coffee beverages, teas, lemonades, or energy drinks.

To compile this list, we looked at reviews from Dutch Bros customers, as well as the awards that the company itself gave to some secret menu faves. The chain has such a following that your broista may even have a few recommendations if you let them know what flavor combinations you tend to like.