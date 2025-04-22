This 2-Ingredient Chicken Marinade Is A Perfect Base For Quick Weeknight Dinners

Weeknight dinners can be tough when it's already been a long day and you still need to get food on the table. There's a great case to be made for chicken as a simple go-to, and you can get some flavor on it with a quick marinade. It probably doesn't get any easier than marinating chicken in Italian dressing right out of the fridge. But with just a couple more minutes of prep time at the cutting board, you can expand the flavor with another amazing marinade made with just two ingredients. Try marinating your chicken in soy sauce and garlic. From there, you can add even more flavor with other kitchen staples.

A simple chicken marinade is always a great choice for a weeknight because, even if you forgot to take it out of the freezer, you can quickly and safely thaw frozen chicken in cold water. Marinating in soy sauce and minced garlic will give your chicken plenty of rich, salty, and savory flavor. The two ingredients go beautifully together, and the soy sauce will pre-mellow the flavor of the garlic. So even if it's a super quick cook, it won't turn out overly garlicky with too much pungent flavor.

This is a great chicken marinade for grilling, for the oven, for stir fry, or on chicken sauteed in a hot pan on the stovetop. It's extremely versatile and can work on any cut of chicken: breast, thighs, legs, even wings.