John F. Kennedy's Go-To Lunch In The White House Was This Creamy New England Fave

When President John F. Kennedy sat down for lunch in the White House, one of his favorite meals harked back to his Massachusetts roots. While his wife Jackie Kennedy may have been more drawn to simple French-influenced casseroles, like her four-ingredient Casserole Marie Blanche, her husband preferred something a little more down-home. He was known as a "soup, sandwich, and fruit" man, according to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. His soup of choice was often chowder. But you might be surprised to learn that it wasn't New England clam chowder — he wasn't a fan of the mollusk — but rather fish chowder.

Jackie's recipe for his favorite chowder consisted of 10 ingredients, including salt pork, haddock, potatoes, heavy cream, bay leaves, and a few other ingredients (but not corn, which is often found in fish chowder). It's a simple dish that's in line with some of Kennedy's other favorite foods, like steak, white-meat turkey, and his two go-to cocktails, a classic daiquiri and a good bloody Mary. By some accounts, it was this haddock chowder that sustained Kennedy on his road to the White House.