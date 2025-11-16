The Once-Popular Seafood Chain That Quietly Closed Many Of Its Locations

Restaurants come and restaurants go — this much isn't obscure information. However, it can be surprising, or at least eye-opening, to notice how quietly and how quickly some chains virtually fall off the map entirely. And when it comes to restaurants with a certain niche (say, seafood restaurants), you truly might not even realize the disintegration of a once-ubiquitous brand. Such is the case of Joe's Crab Shack, which nowadays only has a scant few locations still in operation.

Joe's Crab Shack was never exactly the largest seafood chain in the world, but the chain once had upwards of 140 locations that spanned coast to coast in the United States. Now, though, you'll only find a total of 15 Joe's Crab Shack restaurants still in operation. So, while it's still possible to visit Joe's Crab Shack if you find yourself in California, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, or Texas, they're far fewer and further between than they once were — and you'd be forgiven for thinking the chain had fallen wholly into obscurity.