Never Ignore These Red Flags At A Seafood Restaurant

Seafood lovers: take note. While the promise of succulent shrimp, briny oysters, and vibrant tuna can be incredibly enticing, it's important to stay mindful of a few key details to ensure you're getting the best experience possible. Seafood is highly perishable, so knowing what to look for can help you avoid any missteps affecting your meal.

To help navigate the waters of seafood dining, we've consulted two experts in the field. Aidan Owens, executive chef at San Diego's Herb & Sea, and Alexander Diestra, executive chef at King Tide in Portland, Oregon, bring years of experience and a wealth of knowledge to the table when it comes to seafood restaurants. These culinary professionals have honed their seafood preparation and dining skills and are here to share their insights.

From mistakes made while buying seafood to strange smells to suspicious menu choices, we'll explore the key warning signs you should never overlook when dining at a seafood restaurant. By the end of this article, you'll be well-equipped to identify potential issues and make informed decisions about where to enjoy your next seafood meal.