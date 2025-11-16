Julia Child Seldom Used This Part Of Her Cutting-Edge Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While many folks have been busy trying to perfect homemade smashburgers on their grills for the last few years, others have neglected their grills completely. If you're one of those people, you're not alone. Julia Child, everyone's favorite American French chef, actually avoided the very grill top (aka griddle) that plenty of home cooks can only covet for all of their thinnest protein needs.

Child made every meal a work of art with her restaurant-worthy equipment, but she didn't care much for her kitchen's grill, according to an excerpt from "In Julia's Kitchen: Practical and Convivial Kitchen Design Inspired by Julia Child" (via Literary Hub). "She rarely used it, and kept it covered with a specially made cover that was like a bench top," the passage reads. "She stored some utensils on it and often rested pans in that 'set aside' area."

"Grill top" might at first seem like a misnomer, as it often refers to the flat expanse taking up real estate on some ranges, rather than anything slatted, like the name implies. It is, instead, the ideal pancake, sunny egg, and, yes, super-slim patty-making surface that you want when you don't have it, and that you're loath to clean once you do. Child never opted for a sleek, modern kitchen, so it makes sense that she stood by simpler kitchen equipment.