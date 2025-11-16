The 7 Biggest Controversies To Ever Happen At Starbucks

Starbucks employees at many of the company's stores have unionized over the years, and more stores have employees who want to bring the union to their locations. Unfortunately, several of these employees have been fired over the years, and they've filed complaints with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), claiming that they were fired specifically for union activity and no other reason. The union that represents Starbucks workers said in 2023 that over 200 people had been fired and others essentially forced to quit between the end of 2021 and mid-2023.

In some cases, the NLRB did find that Starbucks had engaged in illegal behavior due to the employees' union activity and not because of any actual performance issues. For example, in December 2023, the board found that Starbucks had threatened an employee with stricter rules and surveillance over the union, rather than the safety and cash-handling issues that the company claimed were behind the firing. In fact, the board noted that the company hadn't trained her in proper cash-handling techniques to begin with, and ordered Starbucks to rehire her.

However, Starbucks has also had its share of victories. In one case, the NLRB had sought to force Starbucks to rehire some employees in Memphis, and a lower court had approved the NLRB's injunction. But in June 2024, the Supreme Court threw out the ruling, claiming that the lower court's process for evaluating the injunction request was too lenient.