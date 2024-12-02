Why Did Starbucks Stop Writing Names On Its Cups?

Starbucks is most likely returning to former practices based on a downward trend in sales. The company saw a 6% sales drop in North America during July to September of 2024, and a 2% decline for the fiscal year. Starbucks' net profit also dipped below $1 billion during the fourth quarter of the same year.

Because of these concerning drops in sales as well as the declining number of customer visits, Starbucks has chosen to implement many new (and returning) strategies to win back former fans who no longer purchase their daily coffee from the brand. In November 2024, Starbucks stopped charging extra for non-dairy milk. In a press release, CEO Brian Niccol stated, "By removing the extra charge for non-dairy milks we're embracing all the ways our customers enjoy their Starbucks."

On top of this, the store also partnered with Universal Studios for the highly anticipated release of 2024's "Wicked" movie. For the event, Starbucks released signature drinks, various cold cups, keychains, and gift card designs inspired by the movie. The collection which showcased the film's main characters likely had customers looking at Starbucks in a new light — just in time to have their names written on the cups after almost half a decade.