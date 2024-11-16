What Is Starbucks Red Cup Day?

When does Christmas season start? Maybe you put your tree up right after Halloween, even as smoke still rises from your front porch Jack-O-Lanterns. Or perhaps you wait to celebrate the holiday spirit until the final serving of Thanksgiving leftovers is dutifully microwaved. For each person, holiday spirit comes of its own accord. Still, there are a few events that signal the arrival of the holiest and jolliest time of year, including the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to the lighting of the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center. And then there's Red Cup Day. The event, which occurs at Starbucks locations across the United States and Mexico, has come to mark the start of the holiday season for many consumers.

Red Cup Day is an annual event that occurs on a different day each year, usually in mid-November. On Red Cup Day, customers who order select items from the store's Holiday or Fall menu receive a free reusable red cup with purchase (while supplies last). For many, these cups are a highly sought-after collectible item. Each year, the free cups feature a new design that evokes the holiday season, similar to its annual paper cup designs. Customers who bring in their red cups for future drink purchases can also receive a small discount.