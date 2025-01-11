The Rise And Fall Of Buca Di Beppo

Remember Buca di Beppo? The casual Italian chain restaurant (or really, Italian-American) was known for its red-sauce style, with hearty menu items like lasagna, juicy chicken parmesan, and spaghetti and meatballs, as well as seriously big portions. Somewhat ironically, it wasn't dreamed up by an Italian at all. Founder Phil Roberts hails from central Illinois, but he did have a serious appreciation for the classic Italian-American restaurants with checked tablecloths that had opened around the country. While the Buca di Beppo original menu was devised by an Italian chef, it didn't make any claims of being authentically Italian in any way, although it served a few dishes that are sometimes mistaken as Italian.

Roberts designed Buca di Beppo as an exaggerated version of these restaurants, with kitschy decor, and a low-key, extremely unpretentious vibe. The first location opened in 1993 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and rapidly became a serious success. Fast forward to 2024, and Buca di Beppo could be on the verge of extinction. The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August 2024, and while it's still operating as a company, it had to close down around 20% of its restaurants right before that bankruptcy declaration. It now has 44 restaurants, a precipitous drop from its peak of 95 eateries about a decade ago. But the chain's downturn has not been sudden. It started running into trouble sometime around the mid-2000s, meaning it's arguably been struggling for more than half the time it has existed.