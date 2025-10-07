Classic Chicken Parm Gets A Run For Its Money With This Seafood Swap
Chicken Parmesan usually gets a lot of attention, and don't get us wrong, it definitely deserves its reputation as a delicious, go-to meal. And sure, you could always give your chicken Parm a creamier bite by swapping in burrata, or try your hand at Bobby Flay's pro tip for an ultra-crispy version. But what if we told you there's a seafood swap that gives chicken Parm a run for its money?
Shrimp Parm gets dinner on the table in a fraction of the time and is also bursting with flavor. You still get the trio everyone loves — tangy marinara, melty mozzarella, and a sprinkle of Parmesan — but swap out the chicken for shrimp, and the whole plate feels lighter. Because shrimp cooks in minutes, you can get dinner from the pan to the table before the spaghetti water can even think about boiling over.
Think of this dish as a classic Parm with more variety. Brown the shrimp nicely and you give each bite a satisfying blend of crispness and tenderness. For even greater texture, sprinkle the entrée with toasted breadcrumbs before serving (though these aren't necessary if you're just making a quick, flavorful meal), and give it a spritz of lemon to keep everything lively. Shrimp Parm pairs great with pasta, greens, and some crusty bread, but feel free to customize your additions. Now that the swap is on your radar, let's dial in on texture and flavor so the dish feels complete.
Keep your shrimp juicy and the flavors in balance
For a delicious shrimp Parm, pat your shrimp dry, season them simply, and cook them fast until they're just opaque and springy. Go easy on the salt, though, as over-salting is a common mistake people make when cooking shrimp. Similarly, do your best not to crowd the pan. If you want some crunch, toast some panko in a little olive oil until golden, then sprinkle it over the cheese so it stays crisp after melting. (If you're avoiding gluten, consider using almond flour or crushed cornflakes instead.) Finish with some torn basil and a little lemon zest, and add red pepper flakes if you want some heat.
You can cook this dish two ways: Spread the shrimp out on a baking sheet, coat them with sauce, and top them with cheese, or brown the shrimp in a skillet before adding these two ingredients. Whichever method you choose, finish cooking your shrimp Parm under the broiler until it's nicely browned.
Serve your entree with pasta, inside a sandwich, or over some creamy polenta. Gently reheat any leftovers in a skillet with a splash of water. We highly recommend this fresh spin on a familiar dinner — it tastes like comfort food but is quicker to prepare.