Classic Chicken Parm Gets A Run For Its Money With This Seafood Swap

Chicken Parmesan usually gets a lot of attention, and don't get us wrong, it definitely deserves its reputation as a delicious, go-to meal. And sure, you could always give your chicken Parm a creamier bite by swapping in burrata, or try your hand at Bobby Flay's pro tip for an ultra-crispy version. But what if we told you there's a seafood swap that gives chicken Parm a run for its money?

Shrimp Parm gets dinner on the table in a fraction of the time and is also bursting with flavor. You still get the trio everyone loves — tangy marinara, melty mozzarella, and a sprinkle of Parmesan — but swap out the chicken for shrimp, and the whole plate feels lighter. Because shrimp cooks in minutes, you can get dinner from the pan to the table before the spaghetti water can even think about boiling over.

Think of this dish as a classic Parm with more variety. Brown the shrimp nicely and you give each bite a satisfying blend of crispness and tenderness. For even greater texture, sprinkle the entrée with toasted breadcrumbs before serving (though these aren't necessary if you're just making a quick, flavorful meal), and give it a spritz of lemon to keep everything lively. Shrimp Parm pairs great with pasta, greens, and some crusty bread, but feel free to customize your additions. Now that the swap is on your radar, let's dial in on texture and flavor so the dish feels complete.