6 Vodka Brands Bartenders Always Avoid Buying

Vodka is one of those spirits that might seem uninteresting at first glance, with some even dismissing it as harsh or tasteless. But the truth is, a good vodka can be refined and smooth, with complexity and character worth savoring straight up. Vodka also makes a solid cocktail base. However, the vodka aisle in a liquor store (or the numerous options at a well-stocked bar) can be daunting for consumers. Like any other type of alcohol, the price range, quality, style, and presentation vary significantly from brand to brand. This, in turn, makes choosing the perfect bottle of vodka difficult not only for casual sippers but also for industry experts and mixologists alike. ​

Through trial and error, tradecraft, and years of experience, a very astute bartender will have a repertoire of vodkas to lean on when crafting drinks and making recommendations. To save readers time and money, and to ensure your home bar remains stocked with only the best, we've compiled a list of six brands here that professionals always avoid. For expert opinion, we tapped renowned Scottish mixologist Jack Jamieson for guidance. He was the 2022 Scottish Drinks Influencer of the Year and shares his expertise online with over 70,000 Instagram followers. On this side of the ocean, we asked Montreal's Kate Boushel, a 2024 Altos Bartender's Bartender Award winner, to chime in as well. Read on for some stellar tips on how to improve your vodka stash.​​