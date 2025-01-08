10 Popular Vodka Cocktails To Sip, Beyond Your Vodka-Cran
As a longtime drinks writer, culinary school graduate, and, well, tasty tipple enthusiast (pretty sure I saw that job title on Indeed before), I've spent more time than I should probably admit experimenting with the latest and greatest in the creative cocktail world. I may even have gotten a bit too into my Bartesian cocktail maker review, forcing my push-button drinks on anyone who'd humor me. So, when faced with the prospect of suggesting fun vodka-based cocktails that go beyond the basic vodka-cran, I felt pretty excited — nay, obligated — to drop some knowledge.
While vodka can often seem like the boring stepchild of the bar cart thanks to its flavorless, neutral profile, it's precisely this blank slate quality that makes it the perfect canvas for creating some of the most interesting, palate-pleasing cocktails that let the other ingredients shine. This unsung hero steps humbly out of the spotlight in everything from espresso martinis to Bloody Marys, so why do so many feel compelled to blurt out the utterly uninspired, "vodka-cran" when placing a drink order? It's time to get out of our collective comfort zone and explore the world of vodka cocktails that are anything but boring.
Moscow Mule
This drink is a no-brainer by virtue of it coming in the coolest vessel — that distinct copper mug that somehow manages to make your drink taste not only colder but better. Another delicious part about the Moscow Mule is the lore that surrounds its origin story. There are two versions: On the West Coast, legend starts in the 1904s with a Russian transplant named Sophie Berezinski, determined to sell the novel copper mugs she produced at her father's copper factory in Moscow in the land of the American Dream. In Los Angeles, she met ginger-beer-maker Jack Morgan and vodka distiller John Martin, and the three hatched a plan to marry the three into one tasty cocktail.
Meanwhile, the East Coast claims the Mule was born at New York's Chatham Hotel, where Morgan and Martin supposedly whipped up the same drink — no mugs, no Sophie, just vibes. The truth? It's as fizzy as the ginger beer, but does it really matter when it tastes this good?
The classic Moscow Mule recipe is pretty simple to replicate at home, copper mug or not. All it takes is a healthy squeeze of lime, ice, a few ounces of vodka, and a topper of ginger beer, garnished with a lime wedge and a sprig of mint, and you'll be sipping some of that tart, aromatic cocktail legend in no time.
Espresso Martini
There's something so dark and mysterious about this ebony-colored cocktail, it's no wonder the moment it's having — that we all thought was going to be a mere fad — has persisted long after the first instructional TikTok video for it left our recent history. And our obsession with it doesn't appear to be waning; Google searches for "espresso martini" have been on a continued upward trajectory for years, showing no signs of slowing.
The original creation was apparently drummed up on the spot at a swanky bar in London's Soho in the 1980s by then-iconic bartender Dick Bradsell in response to a request from a customer for a drink that would "wake me up, then f*** me up," or so the story goes. The drink in its first iteration contained vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur and a touch of sugar.
Today, the espresso martini has taken on many variations, but there are many purists who feel strongly about how this cocktail is made, believing that it should be in this original form. In other words, don't you dare bring out the Bailey's or use too heavy of a hand with a too-sweet coffee liqueur. However you make it, though, this elegant drink makes the perfect after-dipper sip that also doubles as dessert ... or a helping hand if you need to stay up late.
Vodka Martini
In preparation for writing this article, I, of course, put out a few feelers to my own network of fellow drinks writers, bartenders, and booze enthusiasts to get their thoughts on the best vodka-based cocktails. The drink that came up a disproportionate number of times was the humble martini. At least, "humble" is how I thought of it before so many sang its praises as, quite literally, the perfect vodka-based cocktail. And here I always just thought of it as nothing more than a glass of straight alcohol, shaken or stirred.
It turns out there is such a thing as a perfectly made vodka martini, originally known as the "Kangaroo Kicker." There are infinite combinations and permutations of this classic drink, from the sweet-tart Lemon Drop to the jewel-toned Sex and the City staple, the Cosmo. Don't forget the many ways in which it is served — dry (less Vermouth), with a twist, with an onion (a.k.a. a Gibson), dirty, and my personal (albeit slightly judge-y) favorite: filthy, made using a heavy hand when adding the olive brine. In all cases, this may be the truest vodka cocktail, as the spirit does stand front and center. It should follow, then, that selecting the best possible vodka for your drink is a smart approach.
Bloody Mary
As much as I'm not sure I could stomach ordering a Bloody Mary in a situation in which I would otherwise order a vodka-cranberry (Bloody Mary's, in my mind, belong with breakfast and brunch only), there seem to be as many Bloody Mary enthusiasts as there are vodka martini aficionados. Which is to say this is a very popular vodka-based drink.
The best of these salad-in-a-glass drinks go beyond a simple dose of vodka and pre-made mix. Instead, they combine an often closely-guarded secret sauce of Bloody Mary ingredients, including horseradish, celery salt, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, pepper, and more, combined with tomato or vegetable juice (or, Canada's polarizing mixer, Clamato – a blend of tomato, spices, and clam juice, the origins of which I prefer not to think too hard about), vodka, and usually a hearty squeeze of lemon or lime for a refreshing kick.
Let's not forget the ever-growing selection of garnishes that started with a basic celery stalk and have somehow morphed into a caricature of themselves, now featuring everything from tail-on shrimp and crab claws to onion rings to full-on cheeseburger sliders. If drinks were appetizers, this would be the most elaborate charcuterie board of them. For those who prefer their cocktails savory with a side of food, the Bloody Mary is the perfect choice.
Muddled Basil Martini
I actually thought this was an original Devin Parr creation, since I found myself throwing a handful of ingredients that I thought would taste great together into a cocktail shaker and hoping for the best. But, while not as common as some other vodka-based mainstays, it turns out it's a real cocktail, made in various iterations at upscale bars around the world.
Despite its fancy name, it's a cinch to make. Throw a handful of fresh basil leaves into a cocktail shaker along with some simple syrup and fresh lemon or lime juice. Muddle it all up until the basil is bruised and has released its flavorful oils. Add some ice and vodka to your shaker and go all polaroid picture on it. Strain into a martini glass and take in the heady aromatics of this garden-fresh drink.
If you can't find basil, mint makes a really tasty, mojito-like alternative, with the two herbs being pleasantly interchangeable in many recipes. Or, you can always throw both in for a sophisticated, herbaceous sip. Some highly ambitious mixologists have even taken this drink a bold step further, creating a complex, savory Caprese Martini, made with homemade tomato, olive oil, and basil-infused vodka, white vermouth, and few dashes of balsamic vinegar.
White Russian
Fans of "The Big Lebowski" will, of course, remember Jeff Bridges' lackadaisical anti-hero character "The Dude" and his fondness for the White Russian, a drink that appears so frequently in the film that it deserves its own credit. The cocktail is said to have originated in Belgium in the 1940s at the hands of Belgian bartender Gustave Tops, who created the Black Russian, a simple mix of vodka and coffee liqueur. In the 1960s, someone decided that this heady drink would benefit from the addition of a dollop of cream, thereby turning the Black Russian white.
Like the espresso martini, this cocktail is perfect at home as an after-dinner drink or a boozy dessert. The best versions use heavy cream, although half and half can be used in a pinch. Experts warn against the use of milk, which results in a watery, disappointing mess. The visual appeal of this cocktail is undeniable. The cream is added as a float to the vodka and coffee liqueur — Kahlúa is a popular choice — so that the snowy white of the cream sinks dramatically over the ebony of the coffee, creating an almost magic-sand-like effect. Of course, once you've taken in this artful display, be sure to mix those three elements for the ultimate sweet and creamy treat.
Caipiroska
Craving a daiquiri but don't have any rum on that bar cart? Fix yourself a Caipiroska! Also known as a Caipivodka or Caipirodka, this more approachable cousin to Brazil's Caipirinha — you know, the one who brings a bottle of vodka to the party instead of the more obscure cachaça — is a classic muddled drink, made with nothing but a handful of limes, some sugar, and vodka.
Cachaça is a Brazil favorite, a rum-like distilled liquor made from fermented sugar cane juice, and the Caipirinha, Brazil's national drink. Cachaça has an earthy quality that lends a distinct flavor to the Caipirinha, so you can expect a milder, more lime-forward option in the Caipiroska. If you prefer your drinks with a few more layers of complexity, don't feel restrained by the minimalist makeup of a classic Caipiroska. Mixologists love to start with lime, sugar, and vodka as a mere backdrop to other ingredients like fresh herbs, berries, and other ripe fruits to level up this refreshing tipple.
Honey Deuce
Consider the Honey Deuce the real drink of champions. The MVP — Most Valuable Pour? — of Happy Hour. A total match point for your taste buds. Alright, sports puns aside, this ultra-refreshing and fun cocktail was dreamed up by Grey Goose for the U.S. Open, for which it has become the official drink. It's got fruity, tangy vibes and looks for days, making it a delicious option whether you're sipping courtside or couchside.
The Honey Deuce is also way easier to whip up than a perfect tennis serve (I know, I swore I was done). Fill a highball glass with ice, add your vodka (the official Grey Goose recipe calls for one and a quarter ounces), pour in fresh lemonade just shy of the rim, and then top with a half-ounce or so of raspberry liqueur. And, for the pièce de résistance, garnish it with a skewer of adorable little spheres of frozen honeydew melon, placed just so to resemble tennis balls. The pros recommend freezing the melon beforehand and using a melon baller to achieve the perfect shape. Feeling adventurous? Try this upgraded Honey Deuce recipe that incorporates honeydew purée, infusing the drink with a concentrated melon-y kick that's a total grand slam in a glass.
Appletini
In the '90s, the Appletini — short for Apple Martini — was almost as iconic as Carrie Bradshaw's Cosmo and 10 times flashier. It burst onto the scene at the now-defunct Lola's bar in West Hollywood, and seduced with its vibrant green, Jolly Rancher glow thanks to an intoxicating blend of vodka, tart green apple schnapps, and simple syrup.
The Appletini has a bit of a polarizing place in the cocktail zeitgeist, eliciting a love-hate reaction, even in hindsight. It has been portrayed in popular media, often as a statement about the imbiber — they are perhaps a bit high maintenance a bit unsophisticated, a bit ... extra. Despite its near-overnight success, the drink fizzled out as the craft cocktail movement picked up steam, ultimately becoming a too sweet, too artificial, too neon relic, overshadowed by artisanal bitters, homemade syrups, and fancy Luxardo cherries.
While our palates may be fickle, they are happily open-minded and relatively forgiving, allowing for a cocktail glow-up the likes of which the drinks world has never seen. Today's Appletini is sleek, subtle, and sophisticated, not to mention decidedly not radioactively-hued. Nostalgic bartenders have recreated the classic using fresh-pressed apple juice, dry apple liqueurs, top shelf vodkas, fresh lemon or lime, and sometimes the addition of Calvados, Normandy's signature brandy made from — you guessed it — apples. The modern, fresh Apple Martini is crisp, juicy, and proof that we all have a redemption story in us somewhere.
Gypsy Queen
You know those bottles of spirits that usually line the top shelf of bars and leave you wondering what anyone uses them for? Enter: The Gypsy Queen, a cocktail that's as smooth and mysterious as it sounds. According to experts, this sophisticated sip is one of the earliest vodka-based cocktails in the United States, with a reference to it discovered by drinks historian David Wondrich in a booklet published by New York's celebrated institution, the Russian Tea Room, in the late 1930s. Indeed, the cocktail has a distinctly vintage vibe, like sitting in a velvet chair in a dimly lit bar, Ella Fitzgerald's silky voice spilling from the gramophone.
Achieving this throwback tipple is easier than it sounds. It starts with Bénédictine, a distinct liqueur made from a whopping 27 herbs and spices to give it is signature copper tone. When mixed with a base of vodka and a few dashes of bitters, the result is a contemplative cocktail with seemingly endless layers of flavor and aroma. With its contemporary profile, the Gypsy Queen somehow manages to defy time, seeming both old school and timeless in the same sip. Modern mixologists taken by this unique drink have made it their own, adding other elements like citrus, herbal garnishes, and even absinthe toppers for an extra kick. Either way the brooding Gypsy Queen will leave you searching for answers — perhaps who's getting the next round — in the bottom of your glass.