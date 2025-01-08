10 Popular Vodka Cocktails To Sip, Beyond Your Vodka-Cran

As a longtime drinks writer, culinary school graduate, and, well, tasty tipple enthusiast (pretty sure I saw that job title on Indeed before), I've spent more time than I should probably admit experimenting with the latest and greatest in the creative cocktail world. I may even have gotten a bit too into my Bartesian cocktail maker review, forcing my push-button drinks on anyone who'd humor me. So, when faced with the prospect of suggesting fun vodka-based cocktails that go beyond the basic vodka-cran, I felt pretty excited — nay, obligated — to drop some knowledge.

While vodka can often seem like the boring stepchild of the bar cart thanks to its flavorless, neutral profile, it's precisely this blank slate quality that makes it the perfect canvas for creating some of the most interesting, palate-pleasing cocktails that let the other ingredients shine. This unsung hero steps humbly out of the spotlight in everything from espresso martinis to Bloody Marys, so why do so many feel compelled to blurt out the utterly uninspired, "vodka-cran" when placing a drink order? It's time to get out of our collective comfort zone and explore the world of vodka cocktails that are anything but boring.