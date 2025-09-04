10 Differences Between Cheap And Expensive Vodka

Cheap vodka is priced low for a reason, and often, cheap packaging is a reflection of what's inside the bottle. A plastic bottle, for example, is generally a key indicator of a lower quality product. While this particular combination of price and packaging will almost always signal what's inside the bottle, Juyoung Kang warns that expensive branding doesn't automatically guarantee high quality. In fact, shopping solely based on price can lead to a disappointing outcome.

"People who are only price hunting for the cheapest or most expensive, then it's my assumption that you're open to poor quality and gimmick," says Kang, who points specifically to unique bottle designs, labels featuring original artwork, or hand-blown glass bottles as tricks some brands might use. They can look great, but they're also driving up the price of the vodka — possibly more than the vodka itself.

Gedeson Tsegaye, who oversees all of the beverage and cocktail programs across The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, agrees. "Don't be fooled by the fancy bottle because you're paying for that," he says. "It will likely end up in the garbage unless you are a collector of empty bottles."

Basically, it's a good idea to let packaging and price guide you away from the cheapest bottles on the shelf — but don't let them be your only indicator of a quality product.