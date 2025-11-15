My 5 Favorite Speakeasies In Seattle To Show Out-Of-Towners
As someone who moved to Seattle years ago without having visited first, I was pleasantly surprised by two things: The rain here isn't anywhere near as bad as advertised, and the food and drink scene is out of this world. There are definitely some must-try restaurants if you've only got a day to spend in Seattle, but it's worth carving out more time to explore the city's numerous bars. From seedy dives held together with tape and karaoke to high-class cocktail lounges with fantastic views, it's easy to find exactly what you're in the mood for. When it comes to speakeasies though, a little more legwork is needed. Seattle's speakeasies may not be as famous as others with more history (like this one hidden behind a hot dog shop in New York), and that's exactly how they like it. Many of these spots are truly tucked away and have gained followings through word of mouth.
Still, as a former speakeasy bartender myself, I've enjoyed tracking them down. I also appreciate any place that's popular not just for its cool atmosphere but can actually sling some great cocktails. At this point, I've been to probably every speakeasy Seattle has to offer, and I keep returning to these ones that completely nail both categories. So, whether you're a fellow Emerald City resident looking for something out of the ordinary or you want to move past the typical tourist draws during your visit here from out of town, here are my five favorite Seattle speakeasies.
Unlisted - The secretive speakeasy without a name
Unlisted doesn't really have a name, but that's not what makes it the exact kind of place I was hoping to find in a local speakeasy. First, it's down a dark, unassuming alley off of a quiet street in Seattle's Lower Queen Anne neighborhood, hidden behind a plain, industrial-looking door marked with a single red light (the kind of place I might have never found had it not been for tips I got from a barista nearby). During my initial visit, I was stunned by the level of opulence lurking just behind said door. I found myself immediately in a small lounge with a ceiling tall enough to accommodate a life-size elephant — there is, in fact, a giant elephant statue guarding the bar area — decorated ornately a la 1920s with plush seating, a giant area rug, and warm lighting. Considering how chilly and rainy it was outside in the alley, the transition felt extra magical.
As for the menu, Unlisted offers a nice selection of classic cocktails with some modern twists, along with a surprisingly good snack menu. I first opted for the salmon dip, which paired beautifully with a French 75 but easily could have stood on its own. The menu changes out seasonally, but I've since been back for burrata, shrimp skewers, and an assortment of other cocktails, and I've never left disappointed. Oh, and I've discovered that the giant elephant is actually an animatronic — if you're lucky, you'll see it move!
Bathtub Gin & Co - A classic cocktail bar that's bigger than it looks
Ask most Seattleites for a speakeasy recommendation, and this is where they'll send you. It was, in fact, the first speakeasy I heard about here. True to the genre, it's a bit hard to find, tucked down a narrow alley surrounded by older apartment buildings, behind a wooden door that's easy to miss unless you happen to see the subtle plaque next to it denoting the bar's name. This is Bathtub Gin & Co., aka Seattle's arguably best interpretation of a Prohibition-style speakeasy.
It's in a cool, old building with muted, intimate lighting and lots of wood and brick, with both upstairs and downstairs seating areas. It's also the only place I've ever ordered a Scofflaw cocktail (which has its origins straight out of the Prohibition era) and not been met with a confused stare. A Scofflaw is made with rye, by the way, and despite the bar's name being themed around another spirit, Bathtub Gin & Co. has probably one of the best whiskey lineups I've ever seen in Seattle.
Now, the tricky thing about this spot is that it is well known, and the cozy digs also make the seating somewhat limited. I went on a Friday night and was lucky enough to arrive just as a small group was leaving. But if you don't want to risk waiting, try going close to opening at 5 p.m. or closer to closing time at 2 a.m., preferably on a weekday.
Deep Dive - The Amazon Spheres' gem below street level
If you're looking for landmarks around the center of the city, it's hard to miss The Amazon Spheres (or "balls," as us locals like to say), which are giant glass atriums filled with plants, people taking tours, and, presumably, the occasional Amazon employee. There's also a cute bar and restaurant called Willmott's Ghost right off the sidewalk at the base of one of them, but consider that place mere misdirection — the real find is a speakeasy tucked below street level. The entrance to Deep Dive is easy to walk past, as it almost looks like some kind of small utility door on the side of The Spheres. Walk down the stairs inside, though, and find a large lounge that's so elegantly dressed it feels like some sort of royal retreat. There are no windows down here either, adding an air of intrigue that's totally befitting of the speakeasy vibes.
To issue a warning, this place is pricey, even by Seattle standards. One Aperol spritz, a Manhattan, and a charcuterie plate cost my partner and I the equivalent of a steak dinner at a mid-range place in most other cities. Even so, I'd recommend Deep Dive for its atmosphere — it's an awesome place to impress a date or feel like a VIP for an evening. On that note, I'd also recommend dressing up a little for this one or you might feel a bit out of place.
The Hideout - An art-filled speakeasy hiding in First Hill
I was told there was an "art bar" in the First Hill neighborhood worth checking out, though I admittedly walked straight past it twice before noticing a singular "H" on an awning next to a gyro place. The Hideout isn't as tucked away as some other speakeasies in the city, but it's definitely not announcing itself to passersby. And, in true speakeasy form, the inside is a vibrant, colorful contrast to its shadowy outer appearance. There are chandeliers, but, overall, this bar has a notably more casual vibe than the others I've mentioned. Nearly every inch of its walls is covered in local art for sale, and there's a vending machine in one corner dispensing pocket-sized art pieces. Someone there said his name is Earl 3.0 and that he's the best robotic art dealer in the state.
Earl doesn't dispense any drinks, though, so for something to sip on it's necessary to order off the house cocktail list or ask the bartender for recommendations. On my last trip to The Hideout, I got a simple-yet-tasty custom cocktail with mezcal and chocolate bitters, while my friend ordered an Andy Warhol, which was a cosmo that came with a polaroid. We were also able to sample a beet-infused gin and a rhubarb-infused vodka, which are apparently swapped out seasonally (cheap trick to level up mediocre liquor or not, infusions certainly add fun to any spirit and bar). This speakeasy doesn't have much in the way of snacks though, so you'll want to grab dinner elsewhere.
The Alley - The adventure starts before you find it
The Alley was the first speakeasy I actually visited after moving to Seattle back in 2018, and it remains one of my favorites. It's over in the middle of West Seattle where tourists rarely roam, but trust me when I say it's worth the hike. It actually took my partner and I almost an hour of circling to find this place, and we finally went into a Thai restaurant to ask for directions. This proved to be the right move, as we were immediately directed into the back employee area. Here, hiding behind a wall of lockers, we found the door to The Alley.
The adventure of finding this place is certainly a big draw, but it's also just an excellent bar powered by mixology craftsmanship and well-stocked shelves. The official menu focuses on cocktail standouts throughout the ages (think Sazerac, boulevardier, Hemingway daiquiri, paper plane, etc.) and organizes drinks by era. The Alley's small plates are no slouch either, featuring tasty snacks like pork belly bites and egg rolls, though the serving sizes are definitely geared toward couples (and, on that note, most tables seat no more than two). The atmosphere's great too, with live bands being a pretty regular thing. And, as I've learned over repeat visits, the bar also goes nuts with seasonal decor, making it well worth visiting around a big holiday. Like most speakeasies in Seattle though, The Alley doesn't do reservations, so plan accordingly.