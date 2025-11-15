My 5 Favorite Speakeasies In Seattle To Show Out-Of-Towners

As someone who moved to Seattle years ago without having visited first, I was pleasantly surprised by two things: The rain here isn't anywhere near as bad as advertised, and the food and drink scene is out of this world. There are definitely some must-try restaurants if you've only got a day to spend in Seattle, but it's worth carving out more time to explore the city's numerous bars. From seedy dives held together with tape and karaoke to high-class cocktail lounges with fantastic views, it's easy to find exactly what you're in the mood for. When it comes to speakeasies though, a little more legwork is needed. Seattle's speakeasies may not be as famous as others with more history (like this one hidden behind a hot dog shop in New York), and that's exactly how they like it. Many of these spots are truly tucked away and have gained followings through word of mouth.

Still, as a former speakeasy bartender myself, I've enjoyed tracking them down. I also appreciate any place that's popular not just for its cool atmosphere but can actually sling some great cocktails. At this point, I've been to probably every speakeasy Seattle has to offer, and I keep returning to these ones that completely nail both categories. So, whether you're a fellow Emerald City resident looking for something out of the ordinary or you want to move past the typical tourist draws during your visit here from out of town, here are my five favorite Seattle speakeasies.