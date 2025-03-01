The Prohibition-Era History Of The Scofflaw Cocktail
There's something undeniably alluring about the speakeasy. It's a world of intrigue, naughtiness, and style, especially in its reimagined form. And if you ever find yourself in a modern-day speakeasy, we have just the drink for you. The scofflaw cocktail perfectly captures the defiance of Prohibition. It tells the story of a time when alcohol was illegal, but the thirst for it was undeniable. It also pays tribute to the 'scofflaws' — those rebellious drinkers who ignored the law and kept the bootleggers in business. It's basically a symbol of a bygone era.
In 1923, Delcevare King, a Boston banker and temperance supporter, held a contest asking people to come up with a word to describe those who were flouting Prohibition laws. With its combination of "scoff" and "law," the term scofflaw won and quickly entered the American lexicon. The following year, a bartender called Jock, who worked at the glamorous Harry's New York Bar in Paris (a popular hangout for American expatriates and a hub for cocktail innovation) invented a cocktail and cheekily named it the scofflaw. The scofflaw cocktail became an instant hit with American expatriates, many of whom were dodging Prohibition laws by sipping drinks in Parisian bars.
The scofflaw is easy to make
The first published recipe for the scofflaw came from Harry MacElhone's 1927 book "Barflies and Cocktails." It describes it as a relatively simple mix of rye whiskey, French vermouth, grenadine, orange bitters, and lemon juice. Although the scofflaw didn't become a classic cocktail like others of its time, its ingredients were inspired by two classics: the whiskey sour and the Manhattan, one of several other cocktails that have fascinating origin stories.
Making a scofflaw is a breeze. There are many variations, but the general idea is to combine rye whiskey, a splash of dry vermouth, lemon juice, and grenadine. Then, add orange bitters, shake the drink with ice, strain it into a glass, and finish it with a lemon twist garnish. The rye whiskey gives it a cozy warmth, while the dry vermouth smooths things out. The grenadine, which is actually derived from pomegranate juice, brings just enough sweetness to balance the zesty lemon juice, resulting in a refreshing and smooth drink.
Named after the lawbreakers who ignored Prohibition, the scofflaw is the perfect way to celebrate the spirit of rebellion. Whether enjoyed at home or in one of the 13 modern American speakeasy bars that feel scandalous, the scofflaw takes you back to a time when lawless fun was the order of the day.