The Prohibition-Era History Of The Scofflaw Cocktail

There's something undeniably alluring about the speakeasy. It's a world of intrigue, naughtiness, and style, especially in its reimagined form. And if you ever find yourself in a modern-day speakeasy, we have just the drink for you. The scofflaw cocktail perfectly captures the defiance of Prohibition. It tells the story of a time when alcohol was illegal, but the thirst for it was undeniable. It also pays tribute to the 'scofflaws' — those rebellious drinkers who ignored the law and kept the bootleggers in business. It's basically a symbol of a bygone era.

In 1923, Delcevare King, a Boston banker and temperance supporter, held a contest asking people to come up with a word to describe those who were flouting Prohibition laws. With its combination of "scoff" and "law," the term scofflaw won and quickly entered the American lexicon. The following year, a bartender called Jock, who worked at the glamorous Harry's New York Bar in Paris (a popular hangout for American expatriates and a hub for cocktail innovation) invented a cocktail and cheekily named it the scofflaw. The scofflaw cocktail became an instant hit with American expatriates, many of whom were dodging Prohibition laws by sipping drinks in Parisian bars.