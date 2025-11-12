Walmart's $22 Kitchen Cabinet Organizer Set Is Sleek And Stackable (No Installation Required)
Small kitchens take a special kind of strategic thinking when it comes to storage. From effective kitchen decluttering tactics to the right open-shelf storage containers, there are always innovative ways to sneak in some more canned goods or packets of dry pasta. Some of these require a decent amount of effort, like installing new shelves, but some are super-simple. And what could be simpler than a kitchen cabinet organizer that's easy to assemble, expandable, and requires no installation?
Walmart's $22 Olov kitchen cabinet organizer set is a straightforward, easy-to-use organizer that frees up more space in cluttered kitchen cupboards. Its sleek, understated design works with any kitchen space, though it only comes in black, so it may not work well for open shelving if that isn't in your palette. The expandable shelves can withstand the weight of dishes or canned goods and fit easily in most cabinets or even on the countertop for easy access.
Why cabinet organizers may be more helpful than you think
It's all too easy to keep shoving things into kitchen cupboards until you've completely forgotten about that half-used bag of lentils or jar of peanut butter long past its expiration date. One of the most popular ways to combat this kitchen challenge is to install pull-out cabinet organizers or lazy Susans. Though these can help immensely in maximizing the space you have to work with, they can be awkward. It's well past time to ditch lazy Susans in the kitchen – corner models in particular, which can often result in certain items disappearing into the void and never seeing the light of day — and pull-out cabinet organizers can be difficult to install and hard to get into the nooks and crannies when it comes to cleaning.
There's something to be said for being able to see exactly what you have to work with in the kitchen, and these expandable shelves hit the mark when it comes to visibility. If you know you use certain spices and dry goods every day, why not have them front and center in an easily accessible and visible spot? These shelves make it easy to organize so your everyday items are ready to reach for, even having perforations so that freshly washed mugs can be placed directly on them to drip dry. With a customizable layout (they can be stacked or placed side by side) it's easy to move them around to adapt to changing organizational needs in the kitchen, and at around $22 a set, the price is hard to beat.