Here's When Store-Bought Peanut Butter Actually Expires

There's no dish that's there for us from childhood to adulthood quite like the reliable peanut butter and jelly. It always comes in handy, never disappoints, and you probably have everything you need to make one at all times. But if you reach for that peanut butter jar only to forget when you actually opened it, you should know that if it's an unopened, commercially-produced jar (think Skippy or Jif), then it will last up to nine months in the pantry.

Once opened, commercial peanut butter lasts around three months in the pantry, but there is good news: You can refrigerate it and extend that shelf life to nine months. You can also freeze peanut butter for up to a year; just make sure you open the jar first to avoid expansions and rupturing as it freezes.