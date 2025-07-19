Here's When Store-Bought Peanut Butter Actually Expires
There's no dish that's there for us from childhood to adulthood quite like the reliable peanut butter and jelly. It always comes in handy, never disappoints, and you probably have everything you need to make one at all times. But if you reach for that peanut butter jar only to forget when you actually opened it, you should know that if it's an unopened, commercially-produced jar (think Skippy or Jif), then it will last up to nine months in the pantry.
Once opened, commercial peanut butter lasts around three months in the pantry, but there is good news: You can refrigerate it and extend that shelf life to nine months. You can also freeze peanut butter for up to a year; just make sure you open the jar first to avoid expansions and rupturing as it freezes.
All-natural peanut butter has a shorter shelf life
Natural peanut butter isn't as forgiving as the commercially-produced kind because it doesn't have the same stabilizers, so be careful how you store it. As a result, it only lasts around four weeks when stored at room temperature (this could also vary by brand, so if there are storage recommendations on the jar, follow them).
Natural peanut butter is best stored in the refrigerator, where it will last for up to nine months. And to prevent separation, store it upside down, which will keep the oils from floating to the top. You can also store natural peanut butter in the freezer for up to a year the same way you would commercial peanut butter.