Why It's Time To Ditch The Lazy Susan In Your Kitchen Cabinets

If you're looking for ways to update your kitchen cabinets, there are numerous alternatives to the lazy Susan that can better optimize the space in that awkward corner and make it into a useful storage area. One option is a pull-out shelf, called a magic corner cabinet. This type of a shelf is designed to be easy to access, and it can create a significant amount of storage. A magic corner pull out makes use of the back of the cabinet door, ultimately holding more items than a lazy Susan. When you open the cabinet, the shelving pops right out.

There's also the Leman's corner pull out. It looks similar to a lazy Susan inside the cabinet, but while a lazy Susan just turns, you can pull Leman's corner shelves out, which is much more useful for seeing everything you have stored. Another option is to install corner drawers that have 90 degree angles in the space. You'll often see these types of drawers in sets of threes.

The corner space in a kitchen often is awkward to use without items getting lost inside. That's why some homeowners are foregoing it all together. They're creating a void corner, which is where there is no corner cabinet. Instead, the space is filled with longer cabinets. This layout can create a spot for low shelves, a great space to place the microwave, or as a spot to store dishes in a small kitchen.