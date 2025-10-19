The Absolute Best Types Of Storage Containers For Your Open Shelf Kitchen

One must be dedicated, disciplined, and dexterous to maintain open shelves in their home. For one, it isn't exactly cheap to keep swapping cabinets in and out of your kitchen, so you have to be almost certain that the style is for you. Open shelves also necessitate a little more upkeep than their cloistered cupboard cousins, collecting dust seemingly as fast as you can swipe it away. And finally, their composition craves a keen eye to achieve the intentionality that successfully arranged open shelves require. And frosted glass, opaque wood or marble, and even a few softly textured storage containers can go a long way toward creating that effect.

You can and should display your prettiest barware on your open shelves — showing off is kind of the whole point here — and a couple of cookbooks are always a functionally welcome addition, too. But some items are just better containerized. And while aspiring influencers might want to buy a bunch of uniform jars in bulk, coordinated (but unmatched) sizes, shapes, and colors can actually create a much richer, visually appealing aesthetic.