6 Boxed Red Wines, Ranked

If you have some reservations about wine in a box, you aren't alone. For centuries, wine has been stored in glass bottles as a way to properly preserve and age the delicate liquid within. The method has become synonymous with quality, and despite advancements in bottling, canning, and boxing, it still remains the best way to store wine — especially long-term. For casual occasions, though, there's nothing wrong with boxed wine — in fact, there are many reasons to choose it over a bottle. The spouted design makes it easy to pour glasses without the commitment of opening a full bottle, and the tightly enclosed plastic prevents oxidation even weeks after opening. Sure, it might not be the first thing you'd gift to a friend or arrive with to a dinner party. For sipping at home, at tailgates, or by the pool, however, it's a great way to enjoy an easy, glass-free pour.

What used to be a market dominated by average-at-best Franzia is now fairly robust with options, with even a few reputable wineries trying their hand at the cardboard liters. Filled with 3 liters of wine (or 20 glasses per box), it can be hard to decide which wine to commit to for a few weeks' worth of drinking. To help you choose which wine to keep on your counter, I sipped from six of the most popular boxed red wines on the shelves, examining their aroma, flavor, acidity, and mouthfeel, ranking them accordingly from worst to best.