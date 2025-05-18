Craving A Great Wine On A Budget? Here's What To Look For On The Label

You're looking for a delicious wine. You walk into the store and head straight for the sections for countries that you know will have a terrific selection. You're hoping to find something on sale. Is that the right way to find a bottle on a budget? To a certain extent, yes, says Helena Nicklin, drinks writer, broadcaster, and founder of HelenaSips Wine Academy. But another tactic is to look for wines from countries less well known for their wines. "If a country, region or even wine grape is more unusual, you can bet that the wine will be cheaper, too, and sometimes, this can mean extraordinary bargains," she tells Chowhound in our exclusive interview.

"Being prepared to go off-piste with your wine choices to lesser-known grapes and regions will often give you good wine bang for your buck," she adds. The lower price point is one of the reasons why Nicklin likes to buy wine from Portugal. "It's probably the best value wine country out there!" Nicklin also recommends wines from Romania, especially for lighter reds and whites made with classic grapes, and classic pinot noirs. Nicklin's advice aligns with other helpful tips that will save you money on wine, such as looking for regions adjacent to the more prestigious ones and for regions that are emerging with positive reputations. Wines from Portugal and Chile are on Chowhound's list of the best red blends under $30. There are some great options from the underrated wine regions in the US too.