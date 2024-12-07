How Many Glasses Of Wine Can You Get Out Of One Box?

The next time you're hosting or attending a gathering, there's an argument to be made for choosing boxed wine over bottled. Boxed wine allows you to serve more people, often at a fraction of the price. A standard bottle of wine holds 750 milliliters, or ¾ of a liter, while boxes typically contain 3 liters. There are several brands of boxed wine that sell for around $20, so you'll get a good bang for your buck. Most people know that boxes hold more wine than bottles, but just how many glasses can you get out of one box of wine?

A standard glass of wine is 5 ounces, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Since boxes usually hold 3 liters — or about 101 ounces — that means you can get about 20 glasses of wine per box. If you opt for a 5-liter box, you'll get about 169 ounces, which amounts to nearly 34 glasses of wine. Standard wine bottles, by contrast, hold about five glasses of wine.

If you still need convincing that boxed wine is the better value, a 3-liter box of wine is equivalent to 3.75 bottles while a 5-liter box is equal to 6.25 bottles. Boxed wine is versatile too; it can be enjoyed on its own, or mixed into a delicious boxed wine cocktail.