Is There Really A Difference Between Marinade And Salad Dressing?

Sauces are a culinary essentials, adding flavor and moisture to just about any foodstuff imaginable. Set out to actually craft an aromatic liquid, and the nuance can become daunting. Take the surprisingly similar marinade and salad dressing; both pack in a mix of fat, acid, salt, and seasonings. Yet, their applications couldn't be more different, with the former classically applied to a sizzling steak while the latter goes into a bowl of greens.

Curiously, there is an overlapping quality to explore; you can use a bottle of Italian salad dressing to marinate a steak. However, this is the exception to the rule. Marinades are principally designed to use salt, acid, or enzymes to alter the protein structure of meats, with further ingredients seasoning the exterior.

Meanwhile, dressings are different from other sauces due to their emulsified nature, transforming oil and vinegar into a stable mixture. This works to flavor and moisten salads while avoiding a disappointing accumulation of liquid on the bottom of the bowl. Consequently, this makes the aim of a salad dressing quite different than a marinade. So, while stirring up a bowl, you'll want to keep such nuances in mind to make the final dish shine.